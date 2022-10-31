Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
City of Hope Sets Veteran’s Day Schedule
The City of Hope will be closed Friday November 11th, 2022 for Veteran’s Day. Monday and Tuesday collection routes will run normal. Thursday trash will be picked up on Wednesday. Friday trash will be picked up on Thursday. The Commercial truck will run its normal schedule for the week.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Chamber, First National Bank of Tom Bean Plan Christmas Window Decorating Contest
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce and the First National Bank of Tom Bean have planned a Christmas Window Decorating Contest. There will be prizes for the top three entries. The windows will need to be decorating prior to Christmas Open House which is set for November 17th. To participate, call the Chamber at 777-3640 or email hopemelonfest@yahoo.com. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World”.
hopeprescott.com
67 Gas & Grill Plans Final Show of the Year
The final program of the year at the 67 Gas & Grill in downtown Emmet is set for 6pm Tuesday November 8th. The program will feature the Gas & Grill Band with special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia. The public is invited to attend.
hopeprescott.com
Students assist with OYEA banquet
PRESCOTT – The students in the 7th grade Arkansas History and the 8th grade U.S. History classes with the highest grade average represented their class at the first annual OYEA (Organization for Youths in Education and Agriculture) Banquet, Tuesday, October 25, in the Prescott Junior High cafeteria. Representing 7th...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Civitan Club Installs New Officers
Hope Civitan Club officers and directors for the 2022-23 Civitan year were installed at their October 25 meeting at Dos Loco Gringos Restaurant. Pictured, from left, are installing officer John Fournier, a two-time governor of the Heartland District of Civitan International, and his wife Karla, both of the West Little Rock Civitan Club; Directors Terra Newsom and Bonnie Anderson; Past President Amber Mackey, Secretary Twyla Pruden, President Mona Still, and Directors Eva Morehead, Judy Flowers and Kim Smith. Not pictured is Treasurer Debbie Hines. The Hope Civitan Club is part of Civitan International, an organization of local service clubs around the world, whose motto is “Builders of Good Citizenship,” and whose special focus is on serving intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals. The Hope Civitan Club was named “Club of the Year” for 2022 by the Heartland District, which covered the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, as well as Arkansas. The local club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Dos Loco Gringos. Interested persons are welcome to attend a meeting.
hopeprescott.com
Arts Council Announces the 2022 Holiday Bazaar
Hope, Ark. – Southwest Arkansas Arts Council (SWAAC) announces the return of the Holiday Bazaar. After taking a year off, the Holiday Bazaar is back and bigger than ever. Let holiday gift giving be made simple by shopping the Bazaar. This year’s Bazaar will provide a wide variety of items that will make shopping fun for that hard to buy for loved one.
hopeprescott.com
Grease Fire at Neighbors
The Hope Fire Department responded to an apparent grease fire at Neighbors convenience store around 4:30pm Tuesday. It did not appear that the incident was serious as the store continued to do business. The firemen were onsite for a time to ensure everything was safe.
hopeprescott.com
Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday
HOPE/PRESCOTT – Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Remember to run all clocks back one hour prior to going to bed Saturday night.
hopeprescott.com
Giving Tree applications sought
PRESCOTT – Once again, the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce will have its Giving Tree program for the holidays. The event is to help those in need get clothes and essentials for their school-aged children during the Christmas season. Registration is Nov. 1-7, and must be done in person...
hopeprescott.com
Record crowd for Trick or Treat on Elm St.
PRESCOTT – A record crowd showed up for Monday night’s Trick or Treat on Elm Street. This year’s event was different as it used both Elm and Third streets. However, it didn’t stop people from being lined up from Elm down E. 2nd St. S almost to Main Street. There were 58 vendors handing out candy and other goodies to the costumed kiddies.
hopeprescott.com
Car Fire On US 278 South of Nashville
The Yancey VFD was dispatched to a car fire on US 278 about 7 miles south of Nashville Tuesday around 2:45pm. The car was owned and driven by Brianna Withers of Nashville. Neither she nor a passenger were injured.
hopeprescott.com
Spring registration open for UAHT
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Registration for spring classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now through January 10, 2023. The College will hold extended hours registration on January 5 and 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Classes begin on Monday, January 9, 2023. UAHT offers over 50 certificates...
hopeprescott.com
NCRU hosts haunted house
PRESCOTT – Once youngsters loaded up on candy at Trick or Treat on Elm Street, it was time to visit the haunted house at the Nevada County Rescue Unit Monday evening. Members of the NCRU decorated the facility, creating a maze for visitors to walk through. There were witches, ghouls, a coffin, a corpse and even a victim of “Old Sparky” getting the shock of his life. The final creature of the night was the grim reaper himself, having set up shop in the cemetery behind the NCRU.
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Krista Castillon, 37, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Marcadise Burton, 31, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Britt Spell, 24, of Prescott, AR Failure to Appear. Miriam Mondragon-Arellano, 24, of McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Tanekia Willis, 45, of Washington, AR Battery in the 3rd. Maya Pacho, 20, of...
hopeprescott.com
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their first meeting of November. Following the prayer, pledge,and approval of the minutes, the board moved into agenda items. The board discussed employee bonuses. The discussion was influenced in light of inflation. The board looked at the numbers for $1,000 and $2,000 bonuses. Cook noted this could be in place of or in addition to Christmas bonuses. $1,000 bonuses would cost about $130,000 or $2,000 about $220,000. Cook also explained how any bonuses could be funded. Board member Steve Montgomery asked about using federal stimulus funds and it was explained those couldn’t be used. Mayor Still talked about much they appreciate the efforts of city employees. Discussion ensued. Board member Mark Ross moved they give a bonus of $2,250 for full-time employees and $1,125 for part-time employees. That motion died for lack of a second. Ross then moved they pay bonuses of $2,500 and $1,250 and this passed.
hopeprescott.com
Norma Smith
Mrs. Norma Jean Smith, age 81of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Monday October 31, 2022, in Hope, Arkansas. Norma was born on August 8, 1941, in Hope, Arkansas, to Pierce and Etoi Moody McCorkle. She is retired from National Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Service. Norma’s favorite pastimes were rolling change to carry to the bank and watching Hallmark Holiday Movies. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughters, Barbara Johnson, Lisa Smith and brother, Cecil McCorkle.
hopeprescott.com
Wolves smother Lions, 54-6
HORATIO – Nobody expected much from Thursday night’s game between Prescott and Horatio. Expectations were for the Wolves to win easily, and Prescott did, ending the regular season with a 9-0 record and going 5-o in conference play. The final score was 54-6, with the Wolves scoring on every offensive possession of the game.
Comments / 0