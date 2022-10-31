The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their first meeting of November. Following the prayer, pledge,and approval of the minutes, the board moved into agenda items. The board discussed employee bonuses. The discussion was influenced in light of inflation. The board looked at the numbers for $1,000 and $2,000 bonuses. Cook noted this could be in place of or in addition to Christmas bonuses. $1,000 bonuses would cost about $130,000 or $2,000 about $220,000. Cook also explained how any bonuses could be funded. Board member Steve Montgomery asked about using federal stimulus funds and it was explained those couldn’t be used. Mayor Still talked about much they appreciate the efforts of city employees. Discussion ensued. Board member Mark Ross moved they give a bonus of $2,250 for full-time employees and $1,125 for part-time employees. That motion died for lack of a second. Ross then moved they pay bonuses of $2,500 and $1,250 and this passed.

