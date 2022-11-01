ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Northshore shooting near Covington

Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
COVINGTON, LA
Quiet Corner Alerts

Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in Brooklyn

Brooklyn, Conn.- At approximately 6 pm on Wednesday, November 3rd, the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls for a reported structure fire at 20 Fairway Drive. A 1st alarm assignment was struck for the East Brooklyn Fire Department along with their mutual aid companies.
BROOKLYN, CT
Natchitoches Times

The eyesore is no more

Council approves Hopeville demolition while also discussing mobile home park variance. The City Council seems amenable to amending the mobile home policy after discussion at the meeting Monday. The current mobile home policy prohibits creation of a new mobile home park and expansion of an existing one in the City...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Finding Foot In A Bucket Aids in 6 Year Old Case For Louisiana Police

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff detectives have been stumped for the past six years, but a recent gruesome discovery has finally help them positively identify a murder victim. According to an article from kiro7.com, on July 29, 2016, along a stretch of U.S. 90 near its junction with the Old Spanish Trail, a landowner called to report finding a badly decomposed, dismembered, body which was missing its arms and a leg that had been severed just below the knee.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
KTBS

$14M bid submitted for heavily traveled north DeSoto road project

STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul. A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
STONEWALL, LA

