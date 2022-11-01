Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Missing Texas woman found safe in New Orleans after lengthy search
A Houston-area woman reported missing in New Orleans in September has been found alive. The Brazoria County, Texas, sheriff’s office says Michelle Reynolds is “alive and well,” after being located by Louisiana State Police.
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
AOL Corp
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
Man found dead at base of tree stand at Kisatchie National Forest
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest.
NOPD investigates homicide near Joe Brown Park
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5600 block of Read Blvd. Police say shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
42-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Natchitoches Parish (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Monday in Clarence. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the crash occurred on U.S 84, in Natchitoches Parish.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Worker throws sandwich at customer — then came an ‘all-out brawl,’ Louisiana cops say
Bad attitudes over sandwiches led to an “all-out brawl” at a Louisiana sandwich shop — and the arrest of two women, police said. The Slidell Police Department recalled the story — aptly named “Assault with a Sandwich” — in episode 8 of its “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” series shared on Facebook.
Northshore shooting near Covington
Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
Louisiana Man Allegedly Beat Twin Brother to Death Under Mysterious Circumstances
A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating death of his twin brother. Timothy Paul Pitts, 56, stands accused of murder in the second degree over the death of 56-year-old Daniel Pitts, who succumbed last month to his injuries after a lengthy hospital stay. According...
Man accused of setting fire to 25 semi-truck trailers in eight states, including Alabama
A Michigan man has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he set 25 fires on semitrailers in eight states over more than two years, all belonging to the same trucking company, prosecutors said Wednesday. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday morning. A detention hearing...
NOPD working two shootings in New Orleans East
Those two shootings happened late Monday afternoon and occurred about a mile away from each other. Both victims went to area hospitals in private cars.
Former police chief sounds off on crime and more
With October homicides markedly lower than in previous months, WWL asked former NOPD Chief Superintendent Ronal Serpas for his thoughts on apparent dip in crime.
Another carjacking after a crash in New Orleans
There have been some 250 carjackings in New Orleans already this year, and several recent cases happened with the carjackers running into the vehicle they want to take. The attackers then hold them at gunpoint and steal their vehicle…
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, Conn.- At approximately 6 pm on Wednesday, November 3rd, the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls for a reported structure fire at 20 Fairway Drive. A 1st alarm assignment was struck for the East Brooklyn Fire Department along with their mutual aid companies.
Natchitoches Times
The eyesore is no more
Council approves Hopeville demolition while also discussing mobile home park variance. The City Council seems amenable to amending the mobile home policy after discussion at the meeting Monday. The current mobile home policy prohibits creation of a new mobile home park and expansion of an existing one in the City...
Finding Foot In A Bucket Aids in 6 Year Old Case For Louisiana Police
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff detectives have been stumped for the past six years, but a recent gruesome discovery has finally help them positively identify a murder victim. According to an article from kiro7.com, on July 29, 2016, along a stretch of U.S. 90 near its junction with the Old Spanish Trail, a landowner called to report finding a badly decomposed, dismembered, body which was missing its arms and a leg that had been severed just below the knee.
City backs off demand for tents to be removed from homeless encampment
The city has dialed back demands that tents in an encampment in the Fulton Market neighborhood be removed, after plans were made for a protest.
KTBS
$14M bid submitted for heavily traveled north DeSoto road project
STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul. A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
Renovations on two Downtown Shreveport buildings have been completed
On Oct. 28, HRI Communities hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the rehabilitation and modernization of the Lee Hardware and United Jewelers Apartments at 719 Edwards Street and 301 Crocket Street. "What a joy to celebrate the completion of the restoration and modernization of the Lee...
