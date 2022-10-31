The three candidates running for governor in Connecticut clashed in their last televised debate on Tuesday night. Crime was one of the issues they argued over. The GOP’s Bob Stefanowski doubled down on his claim that crime is out of control. He accused Democratic incumbent Governor Ned Lamont and Independent Rob Hotaling of being soft on crime. That's because they support the police accountability law passed by state Democrats in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO