Comptroller candidates disagree on direction of Connecticut’s finances
Sean Scanlon and Mary Fay bring very different backgrounds to their battle to become Connecticut’s next chief fiscal guardian. Scanlon, the Democratic nominee for state comptroller, has spent eight years in the state House of Representatives, leading committees with jurisdiction over complex tax, bonding and insurance issues. Fay, a...
Several western Massachusetts districts will see ballot question seeking to address climate change
Voters in several Massachusetts House districts will see a question on their ballots next week which seeks to combat climate change. Question 5 is non-binding. It asks voters in three Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester districts whether their state representatives should introduce and support legislation that would add a fee to fossil fuel products and return most of the money to state residents.
Should New York spend $4.2 billion on climate change mitigation and the environment?
When you go to cast your ballot in this year’s midterm election, remember to flip it over. On the back, you’ll see Proposition 1, which asks New Yorkers whether the state should borrow $4.2 billion for environmental projects. If approved, that money would be spent in the coming...
Got coverage?
Access CT Health’s newest partnership will help residents navigate open enrollment for health insurance this week. Details on last night’s gubernatorial debate in Connecticut, absentee ballots will be in play this election in New York, and everything you need to know about the Environmental Bond Act.
Climate or COVID?
Political scientists at Stony Brook University have completed a study about the pandemic’s effect on climate change awareness. Early voting began in New York over the weekend, Michael DiMassa pleaded guilty today for stealing COVID relief from West Haven, and while you can’t vote early in Connecticut this year, there’s something on the ballot that could change that.
Who’s Voting?
Election Day is less than two weeks away. And efforts to get people ready to vote are still going strong. Elections are determined by who shows up to vote. And activists in Connecticut and New York want to make sure everyone who can participate, does participate. Especially younger voters. One...
In Holyoke, 2 Green-Rainbow Party candidates run for statewide office
There are 18 candidates for statewide office on the general election ballot in Massachusetts this year. Only two of them are from the western part of the state, and they are both from Holyoke. The pair are running as candidates from the Green-Rainbow party. Juan Sanchez is in the race...
New York appeals court upholds state absentee voting laws
In their unanimous decision, a five-judge panel reversed two Republican-led challenges to New York’s absentee voting laws. A state law passed in 2020 permits people to vote absentee if they are concerned about catching or spreading a disease, like COVID-19. The increase in absentee voting in recent years, largely...
New York could face 'political earthquake' come Election Day
With Election Day right around the corner, what might we expect to see once the polls close? Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said the momentum during the midterms has moved behind Republican candidates. "I'm reasonably certain in saying the Republicans are going to...
Connecticut gubernatorial candidates clash over crime in final televised debate
The three candidates running for governor in Connecticut clashed in their last televised debate on Tuesday night. Crime was one of the issues they argued over. The GOP’s Bob Stefanowski doubled down on his claim that crime is out of control. He accused Democratic incumbent Governor Ned Lamont and Independent Rob Hotaling of being soft on crime. That's because they support the police accountability law passed by state Democrats in the wake of the George Floyd killing.
How climate change is impacting Maine’s iconic fall foliage
It’s a beautiful early October day at Pigeon Hill Preserve in Steuben as a group gets ready for a fall foliage hike organized by the Downeast Coastal Conservancy. Despite the Maine foliage report saying we’re not quite at peak, the colors are looking pretty spectacular. “I think it’s...
