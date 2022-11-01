Getting excited and hyped up for a game after a rivalry week can be a hard task for some teams. For the Michigan Wolverines, this could be a season-defining game with a playoff ranking starting to trickle in. So what can we expect from the team that just took care of “little brother” coming off of a heated rivalry? How does this team get back up and keep showing up and improving week after week? Does Rutgers even have a fighting chance against a top 5 team in the country? All of that will be answered in the following Michigan v. Rutgers predictions!

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO