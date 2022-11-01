ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines will try to refocus after the incident following the Michigan State game last week and keep their undefeated record intact on the road against Rutgers this week. Under Greg Schiano, Rutgers has grown from being a laughingstock to being respectable on at least one side of the ball.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan v. Rutgers: 5 bold predictions

Getting excited and hyped up for a game after a rivalry week can be a hard task for some teams. For the Michigan Wolverines, this could be a season-defining game with a playoff ranking starting to trickle in. So what can we expect from the team that just took care of “little brother” coming off of a heated rivalry? How does this team get back up and keep showing up and improving week after week? Does Rutgers even have a fighting chance against a top 5 team in the country? All of that will be answered in the following Michigan v. Rutgers predictions!
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Where Does MSU Football Go From Here?

Now that eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) for their roles in last Saturday's melee in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, what happens now with MSU Football? And we'll keep this to the on-field effect of what happened last Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Michigan at Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 8-0 after a dominating home win over the Michigan State Spartans this past weekend to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy. As Michigan moves forward and looks ahead to Rutgers, let’s take a look at three matchups to watch before the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights take the field this Saturday under the lights (7:30 p.m., BTN).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How a team meeting helped Michigan charge this week head-on

It’s been a long week for the Michigan Football team. The word adversity comes to mind, but it’s hard to find the proper term to describe the last five days for the program. There was a tunnel incident in the aftermath of the Michigan State game. Later in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Comparing Michigan’s transfer point guards of the Juwan Howard era

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has embraced the transfer portal in this new era of college basketball, relying on it find players to start at point guard. This will be the third season the Wolverines will start a point guard from transfer portal, with Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn following in the foot steps of Mike Smith from Columbia and DeVante’ Jones from Coastal Carolina.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2023 four-star OL DJ Chester commits to LSU over Michigan, others

Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines did their best to secure a commitment from one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class, but they came up just short. Announced Thursday morning, four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB

Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan State basketball: Barry Sanders reacts to son, Nick, seeing the court in Spartans' exhibition win

Nick Sanders, the son of former NFL star Barry Sanders, checked into Michigan State’s exhibition win over Grand Valley State. And his father could not have been more proud. The younger Sanders is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound former walk-on from Detroit Country Day school. And with a minute left in Michigan State’s 73-56 victory, he entered a Spartans game for the first time.
EAST LANSING, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4

The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI

