Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines will try to refocus after the incident following the Michigan State game last week and keep their undefeated record intact on the road against Rutgers this week. Under Greg Schiano, Rutgers has grown from being a laughingstock to being respectable on at least one side of the ball.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan v. Rutgers: 5 bold predictions
Getting excited and hyped up for a game after a rivalry week can be a hard task for some teams. For the Michigan Wolverines, this could be a season-defining game with a playoff ranking starting to trickle in. So what can we expect from the team that just took care of “little brother” coming off of a heated rivalry? How does this team get back up and keep showing up and improving week after week? Does Rutgers even have a fighting chance against a top 5 team in the country? All of that will be answered in the following Michigan v. Rutgers predictions!
Where Does MSU Football Go From Here?
Now that eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) for their roles in last Saturday's melee in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, what happens now with MSU Football? And we'll keep this to the on-field effect of what happened last Saturday.
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Michigan at Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines moved to 8-0 after a dominating home win over the Michigan State Spartans this past weekend to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy. As Michigan moves forward and looks ahead to Rutgers, let’s take a look at three matchups to watch before the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights take the field this Saturday under the lights (7:30 p.m., BTN).
Maize n Brew
How a team meeting helped Michigan charge this week head-on
It’s been a long week for the Michigan Football team. The word adversity comes to mind, but it’s hard to find the proper term to describe the last five days for the program. There was a tunnel incident in the aftermath of the Michigan State game. Later in...
Maize n Brew
Comparing Michigan’s transfer point guards of the Juwan Howard era
Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has embraced the transfer portal in this new era of college basketball, relying on it find players to start at point guard. This will be the third season the Wolverines will start a point guard from transfer portal, with Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn following in the foot steps of Mike Smith from Columbia and DeVante’ Jones from Coastal Carolina.
Maize n Brew
Greg Schiano praises Michigan’s offense: ‘It’s one of the better outfits in America on offense’
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are in a rebuilding phase as a football program. Their roster is largely comprised of freshmen and sophomores, and with the foundation of the team being built upon youth, the team is experiencing youthful inconsistencies. Currently, Rutgers is 4-4 and has shown the capacity to be...
Maize n Brew
Recapping Crystal Ball predictions, best recruit visitor reactions for U-M/MSU game
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines hosted a plethora of recruits spanning from 2023-2025 last weekend for the game against...
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star OL DJ Chester commits to LSU over Michigan, others
Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines did their best to secure a commitment from one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class, but they came up just short. Announced Thursday morning, four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB
Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
247Sports
Michigan State basketball: Barry Sanders reacts to son, Nick, seeing the court in Spartans' exhibition win
Nick Sanders, the son of former NFL star Barry Sanders, checked into Michigan State’s exhibition win over Grand Valley State. And his father could not have been more proud. The younger Sanders is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound former walk-on from Detroit Country Day school. And with a minute left in Michigan State’s 73-56 victory, he entered a Spartans game for the first time.
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for district championship games
ANN ARBOR – Only two Ann Arbor-area football teams remain in the postseason tournament and their matchups this week are sure to be exciting. Dexter and Saline will be playing for district championships in their respective divisions against quality opponents that should challenge both teams.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4
The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
Washtenaw County, Ypsilanti take aim at political activity of Michigan companies
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Elected officials across Washtenaw County are taking aim at the political activities of Michigan corporations they say have backed lawmakers who support restrictions on voting. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners and Ypsilanti City Council this week each passed similar resolutions drafted as part of advocacy...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
WKHM
“Something special” coming for Jo Dee Messina fans at historic Michigan Theatre of Jackson
Jackson, Mich. — On the comeback trail from a bout with cancer about five years ago, Grammy-nominated country artist Jo Dee Messina will grace the stage at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson Friday, December 9. Messina’s greatest hits include Heads Carolina, Tails California; Bye Bye; Bring on the Rain; Lesson in Leavin’ and more.
