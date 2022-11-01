ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kendall Jenner dresses as a cucumber for Halloween, pokes fun at viral video

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMyhw_0itiT97n00

Cool as a cucumber.

Kendall Jenner poked fun at herself by dressing up as a cucumber for Halloween — months after she went viral for not knowing how to slice the fruit.

The model, 26, donned a full sliced cucumber costume, dark green leggings and stiletto boots in a photo shared on her Instagram Monday.

“I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight,” the “Kardashians” star captioned the snap, where she also held a knife.

The model — who completed the bit by holding a knife — also posted a video of the funny ensemble to Tik Tok set to an audio about “slutty” costumes from the movie “Mean Girls.”

Although Jenner turned off her comments on the video-sharing app, fans flocked to other social media platforms to commend her for continuing the joke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBJFS_0itiT97n00
Kendall Jenner dressed up as a cucumber for Halloween.
Instagram/kendalljenner

“THIS IS TOO ICONIC😭,” one of her 262 million Instagram followers commented.

“Only 3 things are guaranteed in life, death, taxes, and kendall delivering on halloween 😂❤️,” another person added.

Another joked, “did the chef cut that for you? Or did you figure out how to use that knife?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQKQF_0itiT97n00
An award video of the 818 Tequila founder struggling to make a snack went viral earlier this year.

In May, the 818 Tequila founder faced backlash after an episode of the “Kardashians” for not knowing how to cut a cucumber.

Although Jenner’s family claimed she was “not happy” about the online criticism, the model was able to make fun of the situation on social media in the days following, calling it “tragic.”

Jenner has also seemingly been working on her cooking skills in the time being, as she posted a photo of the fruit and a knife on a cutting board, which captioned, “here we go again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJXmT_0itiT97n00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlb4T_0itiT97n00

Before putting on the big green suit, Jenner celebrated the spooky season with a much sexier costume.

The model dressed up as a sultry version of Jessie from “Toy Story” over the weekend — complete with butt-baring, cow-printed chaps and denim underwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbkV3_0itiT97n00
Jenner swapped Jessie’s jeans for denim briefs.
Instagram/kendalljenner

However, some of her fans called out the model for “sexualizing” their favorite childhood TV show character.

“It’s a kids movie WHY?!?” one person asked, while another added, “This is a lot for my childhood memories to process.”

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
wegotthiscovered.com

Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?

When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
Page Six

Travis Scott parties in Miami without Kylie Jenner after cheating denial

Travis Scott spent Halloween weekend partying solo in Miami following recent accusations that the rapper cheated on Kylie Jenner with an Instagram model. The “Sickomode” rapper performed poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to celebrate the Liv Golf tournament before heading to megaclub E11even where he rolled up at nearly 4 a.m. to party with friends.
MIAMI, FL
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
GEORGIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
E! News

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Page Six

Page Six

152K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy