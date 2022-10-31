Read full article on original website
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
Decoding Shiba Inu’s potential targets amidst its current bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakout, can the buyers continue to inflict gains?. The meme crypto’s Open Interest over the past day reaffirmed the buyer’s trust. Shiba...
Can 1INCH’s latest whale accumulation urge bulls to showcase their strength
Data from Santiment revealed that the intraday trading session for 1INCH was marked by a rally in the count of whale transactions. This rally came after the severe price volatility that plagued the cryptocurrency market on 23 and 24 October. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for 1INCH for 2023-2024...
BTC investors and whales witness a change of heart and plans — Decoding ‘why’
Bitcoin [BTC] futures traders changed their “mode of operation” since the coin exited the $19,000 region on 25 October. According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, open interest in the derivatives market had always followed the same trend as the price movement. This was the case for the two months...
Binance Coin: Pullback to this area can be used to enter a long position
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Market participants from traditional and crypto markets had a close eye on the FOMC meeting results. Another 75 bps hike (0.75%) was expected as the Federal Reserve seeks to fight inflation. This could see Bitcoin mirror major stock indices in the short term in the next few days.
As DOGE skyrockets 140% in a week, investors can watch out for these levels
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Elon Musk could have had a huge influence on Dogecoin once more. $0.134 could be of interest to the bulls in the coming days. Dogecoin [DOGE] registered gains of...
VeChain: Investors looking for a safe bet have all the reasons to consider VET
VeChain [VET] lately managed to make its investors happy as the price of VET surged by nearly 8% over the last week. At press time, VET was trading at $0.02396 with a market capitalization of $1,737,838,130. Though much of the credit goes to the current bullish crypto market, several developments...
Can AIPs save ApeCoin [APE] from the bearish storm in the near-term
ApeCoin [APE] recently shared some important information regarding its ApeCoin Improvement Proposals (AIPs), which are suggestions intended to enhance the network. According to the latest update, ApeCoin’s AIP-134 to establish a bug bounty program for the staking system outlined in AIPs-21 and 22 got passed. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
Cardano: A pullback to $0.38 can see ADA form a range between…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano remains within a higher timeframe downtrend. The $0.42 area has been solid resistance in the past. Cardano has not been particularly strong in the markets in recent months....
Litecoin [LTC]: Good news on the NFT front, but here’s the ‘but’ of it all
Good news came for the Litecoin [LTC] NFT ecosystem as it witnessed growth over the last few days. Santiment’s data revealed that not only did LTC’s total NFT trade count register an uptick, but it’s NFT trade volume in USD also increased. This development was valid as...
Aave: Why traders must overlook AAVE’s address activity this trading season
Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that October was marked by a rally in AAVE’s network activity. This rally culminated in the altcoin registering a daily high of 495 new addresses on 30 October. This was the highest daily count of new addresses since 17 July. In addition,...
How Shiba Inu’s recent gains amidst the crypto winter can mold its trajectory
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu jumped above its 20/50 day moving average, can the buyers continue to induce gains?. The meme crypto’s long/short ratio over the past day hinted at a bearish...
As MATIC sees strong selling pressure, here is where some relief can be found
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC was bullish until recently when the mid-range value was flipped to resistance. Will the price fall to the range lows, or would this dip turn out to be...
Can Polkadot solely rely on its development activity for a bullish November
Polkadot [DOT] has been in the spot light for quite some time now owing to its high development activity. DOT made headlines once more for the same reason, as it ranked second among crypto projects in terms of development activity in the last 30 days, only behind Cardano [ADA]. _____________________________________________________________________________________
ApeCoin investors must consider these factors before going long on APE
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ApeCoin saw a bearish patterned break as the sellers expedited their pressure over the last few days. The crypto’s funding rates on Binance and FTX turned negative, can the...
Monero at a crossroads; will $200 or $140 arrive first for XMR?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Monero has traded within a range since mid-September. XMR is poised for a breakout, but a pullback could also materialize. Monero has traded within a range between $152...
AAVE: Q3 performance, 24-hour assessment, and everything in between
Dubbed the “Ghost Protocol,” the downturn in the general cryptocurrency market led to a fall in Aave’s [AAVE] revenue in Q3, Messari found in a new report. In its Q3 assessment of the cryptocurrency lending platform, Messari revealed that due to a 42% drop in outstanding debt on Aave, its revenue within the 90-day period fell sharply by 35%.
BNB Chain: Impacted by the market downturn, this is how BNB faired in Q3
Leading chain BNB Chain ended October by reaching an important milestone as it clinched an all-time high of 200 million unique addresses on the network. This milestone was reached despite the decline in network usage that plagued the chain in Q3, as reported by Messari in a new report. ____________________________________________________________________________________
Rocketize is kicking off Web3 with its meme token JATO
As the meme coin market becomes overcrowded with replica dog coins, Rocketize has just launched its community space-themed meme coin, JATO, for presale. A deflationary token built on the BNB Smart Chain, Rocketize is set to explore the new frontier of Decentralised Finance and Web 3.0. With the help of its open-source community, Rocketize has initiated a modest space program to support the beneficial endeavors of humanity amid a range of other features that also give back to its holders.
Can Bitcoin’s [BTC] seller exhaustion give way to bullish pressure
Bitcoin [BTC] traders closely watching its price action, especially over the last few days, may have noticed a slowdown in its sell pressure. Could this be a sign that it might be about to resume the upside or is this yet another recess before the bulls resume control?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
