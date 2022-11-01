ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center celebrates Caring Hearts Month

This November the Lynnwood Convention Center has launched Caring Hearts Month, a month-long celebration dedicated to giving back to our community, recognizing our nonprofit partners, bettering our environment, and helping those in need. Events planned for Caring Hearts Month include a food drive benefitting the Lynnwood Food Bank, a warm...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee selected for 2022-23 school year

Meet the new members of the Edmonds School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2022-23 school year. Students were selected earlier this month after consideration by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and her Instructional Cabinet. The committee, which will meet monthly with the superintendent and cabinet members,...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds College to host 10th annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 8

Edmonds College will host its 10th annual Veterans Day celebration in person and virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre and is free to the public. Veterans will be honored throughout the celebration, with special recognition given to Native...
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member

An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
OLYMPIA, WA
98.3 The KEY

See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State

#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
ANACORTES, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim School District settles with payout to former Asst. Superintendent

SEQUIM – The Sequim School District in June reached a settlement with former Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Maughan, who was placed on paid administrative leave in September of last year. According to the District, the settlement was reached in order to avoid litigation with Maughan and included a payout of...
lynnwoodtoday.com

High school sports roundup for Nov. 1, 2022

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (7-8 league, 10-8 overall) won their final regular season match of the season by sweeping the Shorecrest Scots (7-8 league, 10-9 overall) in three sets. The Warriors qualified for the District playoff “Play In” round as the No. 9 seed and will play at No. 8-seeded Oak Harbor on Thursday, Nov. 3 in an elimination game, with the winner moving on to next week’s District playoff tournament.
EDMONDS, WA
caveleronews.com

A Closer Look at Cavelero Mid High’s School Lunch

Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day, but everyone forgets about lunch. Lunch is the meal that gets us through the day, and Monday through Friday, lunch is the key to surviving the school day. It’s so vital that we have good tasting, healthy and fulfilling lunches that the school provides us. At Cavelero Mid High, their goals are no different.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
tinybeans.com

Holidays at The Village at Totem Lake

The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland is your place for the holidays. This season, your family will enjoy a full schedule of holiday activities that is sure to fill you with holiday cheer from photos with Santa in his Winter Wonderland by reservation, visits with Santa’s friends including Mrs. Claus, the elves, the Snow Kings, and more, carolers strolling The Village, and so much more.
KIRKLAND, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Halloween Happenings in Auburn [VIDEO]

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Do you remember Caleb Sweeting? Well if you don’t let me introduce you to this amazing teen. For nearly a decade he (he lets his parents help) has been putting on a Halloween display and it just keeps getting bigger and better. Caleb’s...
AUBURN, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

EC Jazz and Salsa Band fundraiser Nov. 5 to support trip to Puerto Rico

The Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa Band will transform the Black Box Theatre into a nightclub on Saturday, Nov. 5, to host a fundraiser to support an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. The event will feature salsa dancing, music from the band, dance lessons, and an auction. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County organizations among those receiving Community Health Plan of Washington grants

Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit offering Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare and individual and family plans on the health exchange, on Tuesday announced a $250,000 Advancing Equity Fund grant to be shared among 25 community-based organization in Washington state, including four with connections to Snohomish County. The investment...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Kirkland family transforms garage into free haunted house for community

A Kirkland family wanted to create some free Halloween fun for the community — so they set up a free haunted house in their garage for their neighbors. The MacIssac family — Jamie, Amanda, and their teenage daughter, Stella — spent the last month going all out to transform their suburban garage into a spooky lair reminiscent of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
KIRKLAND, WA

