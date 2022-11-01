Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center celebrates Caring Hearts Month
This November the Lynnwood Convention Center has launched Caring Hearts Month, a month-long celebration dedicated to giving back to our community, recognizing our nonprofit partners, bettering our environment, and helping those in need. Events planned for Caring Hearts Month include a food drive benefitting the Lynnwood Food Bank, a warm...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee selected for 2022-23 school year
Meet the new members of the Edmonds School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2022-23 school year. Students were selected earlier this month after consideration by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and her Instructional Cabinet. The committee, which will meet monthly with the superintendent and cabinet members,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds College to host 10th annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 8
Edmonds College will host its 10th annual Veterans Day celebration in person and virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre and is free to the public. Veterans will be honored throughout the celebration, with special recognition given to Native...
lynnwoodtoday.com
UP North Players bringing The Improv Arcade to Lynnwood’s Black Box Theatre Nov. 4
The UP North Players, one of Snohomish County’s best-known improvisation groups, is coming to the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College to perform a new comedy show entitled The Improv Arcade. This show requires lots of participation from the audience. Crafty skills and lighting-fast fingers are needed to help...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Ten Lynnwood officers receive commendation letters for above-and-beyond performances
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Lynnwood Police Department honored some of its officers for the heroic work they do. Each of these officers received a letter of commendation for an action or performance above their normal duties. The incidents included saving a male from jumping from a four-story parking garage,...
KING-5
BREAKING: Pine Lake Middle School in Sammamish closed due to bomb threat
Officials say students who normally ride the bus are being bussed home now. Students who walk are being escorted to Sunny Hill Elementary for pick up.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
My Clallam County
Sequim School District settles with payout to former Asst. Superintendent
SEQUIM – The Sequim School District in June reached a settlement with former Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Maughan, who was placed on paid administrative leave in September of last year. According to the District, the settlement was reached in order to avoid litigation with Maughan and included a payout of...
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Nov. 1, 2022
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (7-8 league, 10-8 overall) won their final regular season match of the season by sweeping the Shorecrest Scots (7-8 league, 10-9 overall) in three sets. The Warriors qualified for the District playoff “Play In” round as the No. 9 seed and will play at No. 8-seeded Oak Harbor on Thursday, Nov. 3 in an elimination game, with the winner moving on to next week’s District playoff tournament.
caveleronews.com
A Closer Look at Cavelero Mid High’s School Lunch
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day, but everyone forgets about lunch. Lunch is the meal that gets us through the day, and Monday through Friday, lunch is the key to surviving the school day. It’s so vital that we have good tasting, healthy and fulfilling lunches that the school provides us. At Cavelero Mid High, their goals are no different.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
tinybeans.com
Holidays at The Village at Totem Lake
The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland is your place for the holidays. This season, your family will enjoy a full schedule of holiday activities that is sure to fill you with holiday cheer from photos with Santa in his Winter Wonderland by reservation, visits with Santa’s friends including Mrs. Claus, the elves, the Snow Kings, and more, carolers strolling The Village, and so much more.
auburnexaminer.com
Halloween Happenings in Auburn [VIDEO]
5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Do you remember Caleb Sweeting? Well if you don’t let me introduce you to this amazing teen. For nearly a decade he (he lets his parents help) has been putting on a Halloween display and it just keeps getting bigger and better. Caleb’s...
lynnwoodtoday.com
EC Jazz and Salsa Band fundraiser Nov. 5 to support trip to Puerto Rico
The Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa Band will transform the Black Box Theatre into a nightclub on Saturday, Nov. 5, to host a fundraiser to support an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. The event will feature salsa dancing, music from the band, dance lessons, and an auction. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County organizations among those receiving Community Health Plan of Washington grants
Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit offering Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare and individual and family plans on the health exchange, on Tuesday announced a $250,000 Advancing Equity Fund grant to be shared among 25 community-based organization in Washington state, including four with connections to Snohomish County. The investment...
KEPR
New program allows people to get paid while going to school for behavioral health
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of people suffering behavioral health issues in Washington state is big. More than one in five (22%) adults in Washington reported some kind of mental health issue in 2020 and one-quarter of them said they could not access care, according to the State of Mental Health in America.
Kirkland family transforms garage into free haunted house for community
A Kirkland family wanted to create some free Halloween fun for the community — so they set up a free haunted house in their garage for their neighbors. The MacIssac family — Jamie, Amanda, and their teenage daughter, Stella — spent the last month going all out to transform their suburban garage into a spooky lair reminiscent of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
Half-cut tree crashes into home in Mountlake Terrace
Hiring an unlicensed person to cut down a tree could end up with a tree crashing into your house. KIRO 7 cameras were there Wednesday afternoon as arborists with Seattle Tree Care tried to clean up the damage someone else left behind in Mountlake Terrace. The person living in the...
East King County food banks receive 40,000-pound food donation from LDS Church in Utah
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Forty-thousand pounds of donated food and supplies arrived in Bellevue on Wednesday, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. “The proposal was written by Renewal (Food Bank). It was my contact with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
Comments / 0