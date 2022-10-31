Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Oprah ‘gloves’ them: a West Roxbury business is featured on the media icons Favorite Things list
BOSTON (WHDH) - A local business making and selling women’s accessories has been recognized by Oprah Winfrey. Top It Off’s $22-a-pair gloves come in an array of patterns and colors, and feature touchscreen-compatible fingertip padding. They are the latest Bay State feature on Oprah’s list. The West...
WCVB
Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
naticktownnews.com
Set the (Movie) Scene
Still acclimating to our east coast time zone, Marta Pérez-Coca responded to a text message around 5 a.m. last month. The filmmaker had just arrived from California, where her usual sleep cycle would’ve assumed it was still just a few hours past midnight. She and Michelle Montemayor will be in Natick until the end of this month, just in time to have acclimated to the differential, when they’ll return to their homes in Los Angeles.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
New DoHo Cafe in Worcester to feature build-your-own doughnut bar and doughnut-themed menu
Doughnut Homies’ new downtown Worcester cafe, set to open in December, will include a build-your-own doughnut bar and a doughnut themed menu, according to owner Hayleigh Noèl. DoHo Cafe, located in the former home of a diner in the Midtown Mall, is still under construction, but Noèl and...
worcestermag.com
The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant
WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
Andover’s own and legendary comedian Jay Leno tells Mark Ockerbloom what it’s like to come home
Legendary comedian and Andover native Jay Leno was in town recently and sat down with Boston 25 news anchor Mark Ockerbloom. The former Tonight Show host talked about his new show on Boston 25, his career, his memories of Massachusetts and what it’s like to come home. WATCH THE...
WCVB
Liam Neeson filming scenes for upcoming movie 'Thug' in Winthrop
WINTHROP, Mass. — Action star Liam Neeson was seen working on scenes for an upcoming movie beside Boston Harbor on Monday. Residents of Winthrop received letters announcing the project and related parking restrictions earlier this month. The messages said Boat Yard Productions LLC would be working Monday on scenes for a feature film called "Thug."
hot969boston.com
Boston’s Best For National Sandwich Day
National Sandwich Day is November 3, and if you’re in the Boston area, you’re in a great place to celebrate. Of course, I celebrate National Sandwich Day every day. If you were to put a gun to my head and threaten to pull the trigger unless I told you what my favorite food was…well, first of all, please put the gun away. That’s an unbelievably dangerous thing to do, putting a gun to someone’s head. What’s wrong with you? OK, now that we’ve moved past that unpleasantness, I will tell you this: you do not need to threaten me. I will happily shout from the rooftops that my favorite food is indeed the humble sandwich.
NECN
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
WMTW
Pregnant cow shot, killed on New England farm
A family in Weare, New Hampshire is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was a little...
Harvard Crimson
With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House
Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
NECN
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
natickreport.com
Natick residents urged to compost their pumpkins at recycling center
While hungry squirrels took care of our pumpkins well before Halloween, those of you with decorative pumpkins that survived the holiday are encouraged to compost them at the Recycling Center at the corner of West Street and Rte. 27. You should first remove any candy or candles, and not include...
natickreport.com
Mr. Hoye: Our new Natick High interim principal
Natick Report has begun working with The Natick Nest, Natick High School’s official student-run school newspaper, to help bring the students’ work to a larger audience. We’ll be republishing some of their articles, and plan to coordinate with their staff on additional pieces. Mr. Hoye started out...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 114-Unit SORA Revere
Revere, MA– Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England ,with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, and made their 2018 billionaire list. So, it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
