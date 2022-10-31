ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

WCVB

Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
BOSTON, MA
naticktownnews.com

Set the (Movie) Scene

Still acclimating to our east coast time zone, Marta Pérez-Coca responded to a text message around 5 a.m. last month. The filmmaker had just arrived from California, where her usual sleep cycle would’ve assumed it was still just a few hours past midnight. She and Michelle Montemayor will be in Natick until the end of this month, just in time to have acclimated to the differential, when they’ll return to their homes in Los Angeles.
NATICK, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant

WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Liam Neeson filming scenes for upcoming movie 'Thug' in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Mass. — Action star Liam Neeson was seen working on scenes for an upcoming movie beside Boston Harbor on Monday. Residents of Winthrop received letters announcing the project and related parking restrictions earlier this month. The messages said Boat Yard Productions LLC would be working Monday on scenes for a feature film called "Thug."
WINTHROP, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston’s Best For National Sandwich Day

National Sandwich Day is November 3, and if you’re in the Boston area, you’re in a great place to celebrate. Of course, I celebrate National Sandwich Day every day. If you were to put a gun to my head and threaten to pull the trigger unless I told you what my favorite food was…well, first of all, please put the gun away. That’s an unbelievably dangerous thing to do, putting a gun to someone’s head. What’s wrong with you? OK, now that we’ve moved past that unpleasantness, I will tell you this: you do not need to threaten me. I will happily shout from the rooftops that my favorite food is indeed the humble sandwich.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Pregnant cow shot, killed on New England farm

A family in Weare, New Hampshire is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was a little...
WEARE, NH
Harvard Crimson

With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House

Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
natickreport.com

Natick residents urged to compost their pumpkins at recycling center

While hungry squirrels took care of our pumpkins well before Halloween, those of you with decorative pumpkins that survived the holiday are encouraged to compost them at the Recycling Center at the corner of West Street and Rte. 27. You should first remove any candy or candles, and not include...
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

Mr. Hoye: Our new Natick High interim principal

Natick Report has begun working with The Natick Nest, Natick High School’s official student-run school newspaper, to help bring the students’ work to a larger audience. We’ll be republishing some of their articles, and plan to coordinate with their staff on additional pieces. Mr. Hoye started out...
NATICK, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 114-Unit SORA Revere

Revere, MA– Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.
REVERE, MA

