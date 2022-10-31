Read full article on original website
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
At least 81 people dead after bridge collapses in India’s Gujarat state
At least 81 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials have said. Authorities said that more than 150 people were on the suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in the city...
12 members of Indian lawmaker’s family dead in Indian foot bridge collapse
Twelve members of an Indian lawmaker’s family have been killed in the western state of Gujarat where a century-old bridge collapsed on Sunday killing at least 141 people.Mohan Kundariya, who is a member of Parliament from prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat’s Rajkot, said that his family members had gone for a picnic when the tragedy took place.“Four daughters of the brother-in-law of my elder brother, the husbands of three of them and five children were killed in the accident,” he was quoted as saying to Press Trust of India.“As it was Sunday, they had...
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
India: At least 32 dead, many injured after bridge carrying hundreds collapses into river
At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat.
At Least 91 Killed In Cable Bridge Collapse
At least 91 people have died in relation to a cable bridge collapse.
France 24
Timeline: How India’s bridge collapse tragedy that killed 135 unfolded
Hundreds of people in India were standing on an old, narrow British-era suspension bridge when it collapsed under the weight of the energetic crowd that had flocked to see the result of recent renovations.Around 135 people died in the bridge collapse that occured in Gujarat state’s Morbi town, according to the official death toll – reduced from the earlier 141 deaths – in one of India’s worst public safety tragedies in recent years.As angered and bereaved families continue to look for missing loved ones while others mourn the dead, questions have been raised about how the narrow pedestrian bridge...
BBC
US News and World Report
Modi Seeks Detailed Inquiry as India Bridge Toll Rises to 135
MORBI, India (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered...
Families line up to bury dead from India bridge collapse
There were so many dead that their families had to queue up to bury them. The family rushed to the site when they learned of the collapse.
France 24
India's Modi visits bridge collapse site, calls for 'extensive inquiry'
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered on the banks...
