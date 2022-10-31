Twelve members of an Indian lawmaker’s family have been killed in the western state of Gujarat where a century-old bridge collapsed on Sunday killing at least 141 people.Mohan Kundariya, who is a member of Parliament from prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat’s Rajkot, said that his family members had gone for a picnic when the tragedy took place.“Four daughters of the brother-in-law of my elder brother, the husbands of three of them and five children were killed in the accident,” he was quoted as saying to Press Trust of India.“As it was Sunday, they had...

3 DAYS AGO