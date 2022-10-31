ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

12 members of Indian lawmaker’s family dead in Indian foot bridge collapse

Twelve members of an Indian lawmaker’s family have been killed in the western state of Gujarat where a century-old bridge collapsed on Sunday killing at least 141 people.Mohan Kundariya, who is a member of Parliament from prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat’s Rajkot, said that his family members had gone for a picnic when the tragedy took place.“Four daughters of the brother-in-law of my elder brother, the husbands of three of them and five children were killed in the accident,” he was quoted as saying to Press Trust of India.“As it was Sunday, they had...
The Independent

Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
France 24

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

Three off-duty American soldiers stationed in South Korea told AFP how they found themselves caught up in the crowd surge and crush that killed 151 people and injured scores more, describing scenes of chaos, suffering and death as they struggled to help. An estimated 100,000 people attended the event, which...
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
The Independent

Timeline: How India’s bridge collapse tragedy that killed 135 unfolded

Hundreds of people in India were standing on an old, narrow British-era suspension bridge when it collapsed under the weight of the energetic crowd that had flocked to see the result of recent renovations.Around 135 people died in the bridge collapse that occured in Gujarat state’s Morbi town, according to the official death toll – reduced from the earlier 141 deaths – in one of India’s worst public safety tragedies in recent years.As angered and bereaved families continue to look for missing loved ones while others mourn the dead, questions have been raised about how the narrow pedestrian bridge...
BBC

Nigeria's stolen oil, the military and a man named Government

A network of illegal oil pipelines being unearthed in Nigeria's Niger Delta region has revealed the extent of oil theft in the country, astounding even the most cynical about Nigeria's obscure but hugely lucrative oil industry. In Delta state, thieves built their own 4km- (2.5 mile) long pipeline through the...
US News and World Report

Modi Seeks Detailed Inquiry as India Bridge Toll Rises to 135

MORBI, India (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered...
France 24

India's Modi visits bridge collapse site, calls for 'extensive inquiry'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered on the banks...

