kjzz.com
IRONMAN cyclist recovering in hospital after being hit in crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Two cyclists participating in the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship have been recovering in the hospital after they were hit by a reckless driver during the race. Cyclist Mark Evans said in a live video update from his Instagram, @frumpyCob, from St. George Regional Hospital,...
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
knau.org
Body of Utah man found at Wupatki National Monument
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff. Search and rescue dogs located the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City Monday south of Lomaki Pueblo. Deputies had responded Saturday to a trespass in...
kjzz.com
Teens caught on video in blackface costumes at Cedar City Walmart
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group of Utah teens wearing blackface costumes was instructed to leave the Cedar City Walmart after store managers learned they were inside the building. The incident happened on Halloween, Monday, October 31. The teens were part of a group of at least eight...
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
ksl.com
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
kjzz.com
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
First Utah ski resort to officially open this weekend after early snow
The calendar will have barely swung to November when the first Utah ski resort will officially open for business this season.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Robert Dale Butcher
Robert Dale Butcher, age 83, passed away October 26, 2022 at Orem, Utah. He was born June 27, 1939 in Cedar City, Utah to Paul Franklin Butcher and Adaline Cripps. He married Georgia Frandsen on July 16, 1960 in McGill, Nevada. They were later sealed to each other and their three daughters, Tamera, Kathleen, and Bobbie, in the St. George temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 25, 1965.
Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface
A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media.
kslnewsradio.com
Canceling drag show will cost St. George taxpayers $600,000+
SALT LAKE CITY — Taxpayers in St. George will be paying the city manager more than $600,000 to leave his job and not sue the city for breach of contract after he approved a HBO drag-show performance in the Town Square during the summer. In early October, Mayor Michele...
ksl.com
St. George welcomes new golf-specific indoor training facility for all ages: What you should know
