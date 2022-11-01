Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kjzz.com
What buyers, sellers should know about Utah's housing market right now
CLINTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amy Crosby and her husband sold their house at the perfect time. A year ago, as Utah’s housing market was roaring, the couple said goodbye to their home in West Point and moved in with family. They sold for top dollar. Then, they waited,...
kjzz.com
Working families in Utah become regulars at food pantries
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Food pantries and emergency food lines have become a regular resource for a growing number of working families in Utah, who can' t make ends meet and don't have enough to eat. Wages aren't keeping up with inflation and many families who seek groceries...
utahbusiness.com
We still can’t afford houses in Utah
Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
KUTV
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
Workers worry Utah’s new billion dollar prison isn’t safe
In August, an officer with the Utah Department of Corrections emailed an alert to state legislators.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Two Utahns get different compensation after airline cancels flight
SYRACUSE, Utah — When an airline cancels your flight, you might expect them to offer some sort of financial compensation for turning your vacation plans upside down. Well, when a Utah woman had a pretty good idea the airline was not giving her a fair shake for upending her trip, she decided to Get Gephardt.
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
KSLTV
Utah mom, doctor shed light on high-risk pregnancy diagnosis
SALT LAKE CITY — One Salt Lake mom was diagnosed with a rare, high-risk pregnancy diagnosis — placenta accreta — that put her life and her baby’s life at risk. Katie Young was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child when she found out about the diagnosis.
ksl.com
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
kjzz.com
Ahn predicts 'landslide' win; Gill has big lead in campaign money
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County District Attorney GOP challenger Danielle Ahn predicted a "landslide" win on Thursday, but DA Sim Gill appears to have a big money advantage as the campaign hits the home stretch. 2News asked both candidates for interviews on the impact of a...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty
2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After one Ogden family watched their doorbell camera footage from Halloween, they began a search for one trick-or-treater who stopped by their house. They didn’t want to find her because of any trick, rather to reward her for the treats she left in their empty camera bowl. With the help of social […]
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
KUTV
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
kslnewsradio.com
Election clerks in Utah say new law is pulling them from counting votes
SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah law requires that county clerks post online the number of ballots they receive, as well as where those ballots are in the counting process. Some clerks say this new requirement is cumbersome — and taking away from time they could be counting ballots.
Comments / 0