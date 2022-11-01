ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Working families in Utah become regulars at food pantries

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Food pantries and emergency food lines have become a regular resource for a growing number of working families in Utah, who can' t make ends meet and don't have enough to eat. Wages aren't keeping up with inflation and many families who seek groceries...
We still can’t afford houses in Utah

Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City

JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty

2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
