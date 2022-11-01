UConn football announces finalized 2023 schedule, extension of UMass series through 2027

Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley on the Huskies’ first game Monday
UConn welcomes Stonehill to the XL Center in Hartford Monday to open the season. (Adam Betz / Werth Center / Nov. 3, 2022)
Craft, Tolland wrap up CCC East title
The Tolland High girls soccer team spends most of its season playing against larger schools — including five of its seven opponents in the CCC East. The bigger they are, the harder they fall, apparently. Cali-Dean Craft netted a hat trick Tuesday with her third goal breaking a tie...
Latina's Division I dream realized
MANCHESTER — Ever since she started playing soccer, East Catholic High senior Zoe Latina has dreamed of reaching the Division I collegiate level. Latina’s dream will become a reality next fall when she suits up for Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. “It means so much,” Latina said. “It’s...
South Windsor boys capture CCC East championship
It took the South Windsor High boys soccer team 25 minutes to find the back of the net against visiting East Catholic Tuesday. But once the Bobcats saw one ball go in, the floodgates opened. South Windsor scored five unanswered goals — two in the first half and three in...
RHAM advances to CCC semis
A year ago the RHAM High girls volleyball team lost to Simsbury in the quarterfinals of the CCC tournament. The Raptors did get payback by sweeping the Trojans in the Class L state tournament final. Their opportunity to get even in CCC play comes today. Lani Fecho had 19 kills,...
EC flying high entering postseason
MANCHESTER — Kaitlyn Nyberg and her teammates on the East Catholic High girls soccer team are used to their final regular season game signaling a long wait to play again. Following the Eagles’ 2-0 win over CCC East foe South Windsor Tuesday, the wait to play again began once more.
Journal Inquirer
CT will conduct formal inquiry into Killingly school board
The Connecticut Board of Education on Wednesday voted unanimously to open an official inquiry into the Killingly school board, a rare move that could lead to the state compelling the town to provide mental health services for its students. The inquiry stems from a 10-4b complaint filed by Killingly residents...
South Windsor Parks & Rec gets Orchard Hill, frees up space for high school
SOUTH WINDSOR — The town plans to temporarily use the old Orchard Hill Elementary School for the Parks and Recreation Department to free up space for South Windsor High School. The department is housed at the former Wapping Elementary School, 91 Ayers Road, which closed in June 2017 as...
Journal Inquirer
Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder
A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
Ex-charter school exec convicted in 1984 attacks on women — one in Windsor
It took a six-member Hartford Superior Court jury just 35 minutes Wednesday to convict former charter school executive Michael M. Sharpe of kidnapping four women during late-night attacks in their apartments in 1984, raping each of them, threatening their lives, and stealing property ranging from jewelry to snacks. The jury...
Journal Inquirer
State plans to spend $12.7B to improve train service in next 5 years
WESTPORT — Standing outside the Westport train station Friday morning, state and local officials touted plans to invest nearly $13 billion into Connecticut’s rail lines over the next five years. The $12.7 billion investment is part of the state’s 2022-26 Connecticut State Rail Plan, Department of Transportation Senior...
THEATER AND SHOWS: Local playwright’s comedy to debut at Asnuntuck
Valley Repertory Company will present the world premiere of the three-act comedy “Stories from Sweater Season” by Enfield playwright Glenn Reese. The play takes a comical look at the time of year when there’s a chill in the air, and lots to do. Showtimes are Friday and...
Journal Inquirer
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a...
Residents establish PFLAG chapter for Tolland, Mansfield
TOLLAND — After acts of vandalism over the summer targeting the LGBTQ+ community, local residents have established a PFLAG chapter for the Tolland-Mansfield area. Parents and Families of Lesbians and Gays is a grassroots organization that has chapters in more than 400 communities across the nation, including five in Connecticut.
Journal Inquirer
Nursing home residents moved after flooding
WINDSOR LOCKS — All residents of Bickford Health Care Center have been temporarily moved to other area facilities following a flood from a damaged sprinkler system at the nursing home. But the home’s manager said residents should be able to return in about a month after repairs and upgrades...
Journal Inquirer
Manchester store owner, dad get jail for food-stamp fraud; both live in South Windsor
A Manchester convenience store owner was sentenced Thursday just over a year in federal prison for conspiring to defraud the federal food-stamp program of some $211,000 over three years by accepting food stamps in exchange for cash and goods not eligible for the program, authorities announced. In a separate hearing...
Journal Inquirer
Report: Derby town official attended, ‘walked in,’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
DERBY — A Derby alderman attended the Jan. 6 rally and riot at the U.S. Capitol building, according to a report. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., 41, told NBC Connecticut that he had joined the gathering after then-President Donald Trump’s remarks at the nearby “Stop the Steal” event.
Candidates for probate judge tout their expertise
Elections for probate judge don’t usually focus on hot-button issues, and for the 3rd District, the two people vying for the seat are expressing nothing but respect for each other, while at the same time looking to convince voters they’re the better qualified. “I think he’s a fine...
Newcomer, Board of Directors member vie for Cassano’s seat
Education, taxes, and health care are the major issues in the 4th Senate District race, with Democratic nominee, political newcomer MD Masudur Rahman running against Republican nominee Jacqueline Crespan, the minority leader on the Manchester Board of Directors. Both are immigrants hoping to represent the district, which includes parts of...
