New Mexico State

Leah Reome
3d ago

Enough already!! NM spends the most per child on education and yet we are still last in testing. Even Puerto Rico beats us! Every election year they want more. FYI, it’s not working! The people who actually pay property taxes and work is getting less and less every year. The socialist democrats have voted in the Green New Deal in NM and want to do away with oil and gas, which is NM’s primary bread and butter! The permanent fund is for “bad times” not to support a failed system! If you have kids, take care of them! Be an adult and support them! The taxpayer isn’t your Sugar Daddy to support your “free day care, healthcare and food!” Let property owners decide how they want their kids educated and give them the money they pay in taxes to pay for the school they want. You leeches have no excuses anymore with your “free college”. Public education is a FAILURE and it’s time we cut them off the taxpayers tit! “Tuff titty said the kitty when the milk went dry!”

Elaine Baca
2d ago

I voted against it, because history has shown that the money goes mostly toward administration and very little of it to educate the kids. I no longer trust these parasites.

Pam Vaughan Williams
3d ago

just say NO! Let the money follow the child with school choice. Government is destroying families and trying to run our lives. NO.

rrobserver.com

Journal Poll: Democrats hold leads in four statewide races

SANTA FE – As the campaign enters its final week, Democratic candidates are leading a series of statewide races in New Mexico – the closest of which is a seven-point edge for Laura Montoya in the race for treasurer, according to a Journal Poll. Democratic Secretary of State...
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

NM college enrollment sees first rebound in 10 years

After years of steady declines, enrollment in New Mexico’s public colleges and universities may be looking up. Enrollment grew this fall by nearly 4,000 students, an increase of about 4% from fall last year, according to New Mexico Higher Education Department data. Now at about 105,000 total students, officials said this year marked the first in a decade that enrollment in the state’s higher education institutions saw a rebound.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Secretary Haaland Campaigns For New Mexico Democrats

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland campaigns Oct. 28-29 for New Mexico Democrats. Courtesy photo. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-01), U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM-03), NM-02 candidate Gabe Vasquez and Attorney General candidate Raúl Torrez to campaign for them and other Democrats up and down the ballot in New Mexico and encourage New Mexicans to vote.
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism

Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Who Has A Better Financial Plan For New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inflation rates are at the highest they’ve been in decades, and wages have not always been unable to keep up with rising costs in New Mexico. Between gas, food, and housing, there are still a lot of people struggling. So with midterm elections just one week away, which gubernatorial candidate has a […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list

Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
SANTA FE, NM
fox10phoenix.com

Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
kunm.org

State memorial would offer a path for New Mexicans to remember losses to COVID-19

Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a a site Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have worked with officials from Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department to secure from the state.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
pinonpost.com

Liz Thomson says woman’s brutal slaying could be ‘QANON’ distraction

On Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported on the brutal slaying of 21-year-old Santa Fe woman Grace Jennings, who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times with a sword. Her neck “appeared to have injuries consistent with attempts to decapitate,” according to criminal complaints filed in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

