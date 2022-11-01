Enough already!! NM spends the most per child on education and yet we are still last in testing. Even Puerto Rico beats us! Every election year they want more. FYI, it’s not working! The people who actually pay property taxes and work is getting less and less every year. The socialist democrats have voted in the Green New Deal in NM and want to do away with oil and gas, which is NM’s primary bread and butter! The permanent fund is for “bad times” not to support a failed system! If you have kids, take care of them! Be an adult and support them! The taxpayer isn’t your Sugar Daddy to support your “free day care, healthcare and food!” Let property owners decide how they want their kids educated and give them the money they pay in taxes to pay for the school they want. You leeches have no excuses anymore with your “free college”. Public education is a FAILURE and it’s time we cut them off the taxpayers tit! “Tuff titty said the kitty when the milk went dry!”
I voted against it, because history has shown that the money goes mostly toward administration and very little of it to educate the kids. I no longer trust these parasites.
just say NO! Let the money follow the child with school choice. Government is destroying families and trying to run our lives. NO.
