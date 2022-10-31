Read full article on original website
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Giants' Joe Schoen: Kadarius Toney trade was 'best for the organization'
The New York Giants selected Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It was thought he would be the next big thing for the Giants; that he would contribute immediately and have a role with the team for years to come. As we all know...
With the addition of LB Roquan Smith, Ravens feel their defense can be ‘really, really special’
Roquan Smith did not believe he would be traded, not even with his Chicago Bears off to a losing start and his contractual future unresolved. If he was going to go, however, he wanted to be “playing for a title.” That explains why Smith, 25, wore a near-permanent grin Wednesday as he spoke with reporters after finishing his first practice with the Ravens. The Bears were headed nowhere this ...
Josh Allen, Receivers and More: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars After the NFL Trade Deadline
With the NFL trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, here is how we view the Jaguars and where they stand.
Tracking picks from 49ers massive trade for Trey Lance
Tracking the picks the 49ers gave up for Trey Lance in a trade prior to the 2021 draft has become quite an exercise, and it got even more complicated ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline when the Dolphins dealt one of the 49ers’ first-round picks to acquire defensive end Bradley Chubb from the Broncos.
theScore
Green: 'We have to correct our defense' amid Warriors' losing streak
The defending champion Golden State Warriors have lost four straight games, and forward Draymond Green says the team's issues lie on the defensive end. "It’s our defense," Green said, courtesy of The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "We have to correct our defense." The Warriors are allowing opponents to score 116.8...
theScore
Schultz: An early look at the NFL's major player awards
TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz checks in on the major award races and gives you his early leaders in each category. Walker possesses a special blend of power, speed, and a herky-jerky running style that has helped him average 100.8 yards rushing (6.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the last four games as he assumed the starter's load.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Risers and fallers from trade deadline, upcoming rookie breakout
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Three fantasy trade targets (0:30) Who was the biggest fantasy riser on NFL trade deadline day? (3:55) Who was the biggest fantasy faller on...
theScore
TNF player props: What to do with an ugly 'dog in Eagles-Texans
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
theScore
Tua: Dolphins 'capable' of winning Super Bowl
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes the Miami Dolphins could be more than just playoff contenders this season. "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here," Tagovailoa said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "We're not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having the opportunity to go to one, and then, hopefully, winning one."
theScore
Saints' Thomas set for toe surgery, likely to miss rest of year
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery and isn't expected to return this season, head coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. The Saints will place Thomas, who dislocated his second toe, on injured reserve. "The toe did not respond...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: NFL trade deadline reaction
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone provides his thoughts on the fantasy-relevant moves that happened prior to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Chase Claypool trade:...
theScore
Dolphins sign Chubb to multi-year extension
The Miami Dolphins are signing newly acquired pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to a massive multi-year contract extension, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Chubb's new five-year pact is worth $110 million but can rise to $111.25 million with incentives, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. It also includes $63.2 million guaranteed, Schefter adds.
theScore
Fantasy: Week 9 Rankings (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 9.
theScore
Giants GM: I'll speak with Odell when he's healthy
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen left open the possibility of reuniting with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. down the road. "He's been a good player," Schoen said Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "He's a guy we would consider and talk to when he's healthy." Beckham, who...
theScore
Report: Royals interested in re-signing Greinke for 20th season
Zack Greinke is expected to pitch for another season in the majors, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Kansas City Royals are reportedly interested in re-signing the veteran right-hander after he returned to the organization he started his career with in 2004. Greinke posted a 3.68...
theScore
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 9 (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
theScore
Claypool: No bad blood with Steelers after trade to Bears
Wide receiver Chase Claypool insists he doesn't have any hard feelings toward the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was dealt to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to Chicago in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick ahead of the league's trade deadline. "I was grateful for the opportunity," Claypool...
theScore
Verlander: 'Premature' to think Game 5 start could be last with Astros
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will take the ball for Thursday's Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, a start that could be the last of Verlander's five-year run in Houston. Verlander, 39, holds a $25-million option for 2023 and could be one of the offseason's most...
