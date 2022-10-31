ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Baltimore Sun

With the addition of LB Roquan Smith, Ravens feel their defense can be ‘really, really special’

Roquan Smith did not believe he would be traded, not even with his Chicago Bears off to a losing start and his contractual future unresolved. If he was going to go, however, he wanted to be “playing for a title.” That explains why Smith, 25, wore a near-permanent grin Wednesday as he spoke with reporters after finishing his first practice with the Ravens. The Bears were headed nowhere this ...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Green: 'We have to correct our defense' amid Warriors' losing streak

The defending champion Golden State Warriors have lost four straight games, and forward Draymond Green says the team's issues lie on the defensive end. "It’s our defense," Green said, courtesy of The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "We have to correct our defense." The Warriors are allowing opponents to score 116.8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Schultz: An early look at the NFL's major player awards

TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz checks in on the major award races and gives you his early leaders in each category. Walker possesses a special blend of power, speed, and a herky-jerky running style that has helped him average 100.8 yards rushing (6.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the last four games as he assumed the starter's load.
TENNESSEE STATE
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Risers and fallers from trade deadline, upcoming rookie breakout

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Three fantasy trade targets (0:30) Who was the biggest fantasy riser on NFL trade deadline day? (3:55) Who was the biggest fantasy faller on...
theScore

TNF player props: What to do with an ugly 'dog in Eagles-Texans

Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Tua: Dolphins 'capable' of winning Super Bowl

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes the Miami Dolphins could be more than just playoff contenders this season. "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here," Tagovailoa said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "We're not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having the opportunity to go to one, and then, hopefully, winning one."
theScore

Saints' Thomas set for toe surgery, likely to miss rest of year

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery and isn't expected to return this season, head coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. The Saints will place Thomas, who dislocated his second toe, on injured reserve. "The toe did not respond...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: NFL trade deadline reaction

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone provides his thoughts on the fantasy-relevant moves that happened prior to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Chase Claypool trade:...
theScore

Dolphins sign Chubb to multi-year extension

The Miami Dolphins are signing newly acquired pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to a massive multi-year contract extension, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Chubb's new five-year pact is worth $110 million but can rise to $111.25 million with incentives, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. It also includes $63.2 million guaranteed, Schefter adds.
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Fantasy: Week 9 Rankings (Updated)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 9.
theScore

Giants GM: I'll speak with Odell when he's healthy

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen left open the possibility of reuniting with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. down the road. "He's been a good player," Schoen said Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "He's a guy we would consider and talk to when he's healthy." Beckham, who...
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Report: Royals interested in re-signing Greinke for 20th season

Zack Greinke is expected to pitch for another season in the majors, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Kansas City Royals are reportedly interested in re-signing the veteran right-hander after he returned to the organization he started his career with in 2004. Greinke posted a 3.68...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 9 (Updated)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
theScore

Claypool: No bad blood with Steelers after trade to Bears

Wide receiver Chase Claypool insists he doesn't have any hard feelings toward the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was dealt to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to Chicago in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick ahead of the league's trade deadline. "I was grateful for the opportunity," Claypool...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Verlander: 'Premature' to think Game 5 start could be last with Astros

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will take the ball for Thursday's Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, a start that could be the last of Verlander's five-year run in Houston. Verlander, 39, holds a $25-million option for 2023 and could be one of the offseason's most...
HOUSTON, TX

