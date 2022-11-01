Read full article on original website
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 4, 2022 This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy. Voters headed to the polls in Denmark, while migrant families in Cyprus fled the Pournara migrant reception camp after fighting broke out between rival groups inside the camp. Men were rescued from a shipwreck off the coast of Greece as other migrants faced severe overcrowding at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility in England.
Climate negotiations: 30 years of melting hope and US power
Thirty years ago there was hope that a warming world could clean up its act. The United States helped forge two historic agreements to curb climate change then torpedoed both when new political administrations took over. Rich and poor nations squabbled about who should do what. During that time Earth warmed even faster.
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
BERLIN — (AP) — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there...
