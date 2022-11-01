Read full article on original website
Related
ijpr.org
Oregon elections officials field high volume of questions about elections integrity
With less than a week before midterms, Oregon elections officials say they’re fielding a higher-than-usual volume of calls about how votes are counted. “There’s a lot of concern from the public that tabulation systems might be vulnerable to hacking, or that they might be programmed in such a way as to deliver false results; this is misinformation,” said Dan Forester, Washington County elections manager, during an interview with OPB’s Think Out Loud.
klcc.org
Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change
After three years, and several revisions, it seems everyone agrees the system for dealing with harassment complaints in the statehouse is broken. The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling. Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 —...
Oregon Race for Governor is Too Close to Call
On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
yachatsnews.com
In many parts of rural Oregon, psilocybin treatment is on the Nov. 8 ballot – but what it entails is still a mystery
Pat Shannon is a restaurateur and a commissioner for Gilliam County in north Central Oregon. He and two colleagues on the county board voted to put a ballot measure opting Gilliam County out of Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, in front of voters this November. He’s also a recovering...
ijpr.org
As state’s top school official, Oregon’s next governor will face low achievement, changing grad requirements
Oregon’s next governor will also serve as Oregon’s superintendent of schools. She will be able to appoint a deputy superintendent who will oversee the state’s Department of Education. Oregon spends more of its general fund on education than anything else, though educators and the state’s Quality Education...
ijpr.org
Oregon nurses union proposes legislation to cap the number of patients a nurse can be assigned
The Oregon Nurses Association today announced details of a bill it plans to introduce in the 2023 legislative session that would mandate certain nurse-to-patient ratios in hospitals. It would include stiff penalties for hospitals that fail to meet the new standards. And it would allow nurses and their union to...
KTVZ
Oregon nurses union wants lawmakers to toughen ‘safe staffing’ law; hospitals say it would worsen crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A union representing Oregon nurses said Wednesday it is asking lawmakers next year to pass tougher laws requiring minimum nursing staff levels at the state's hospitals -- including possible $10,000-a-day fines for violators. But the state hospital association said that would make their current crisis situation even worse.
nwlaborpress.org
State task force lays out plan for universal health care in Oregon
A state task force has published a proposal for how single-payer universal health coverage could be rolled out in Oregon. Oregon lawmakers in 2019 passed Senate Bill 770, setting up a Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care with the goal of establishing the first state single-payer system in the country. The task force included health care providers, local government officials and others. It published its final report and recommendations in September.
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
KATU.com
Measure 113: Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmakers for too many walkouts
SALEM, Ore. — A measure on the ballot this election asks Oregon voters to decide whether to bar lawmakers from re-election if they have more than 10 unexcused absences on days they are scheduled to vote. Ballot measure 113 seeks to limit lawmakers' ability to continue staging walkouts without...
Oregon Receives $35.5 Million For Rural Broadband
Two Oregon internet providers will use $35.5 million to expand rural broadband.
klcc.org
Central Oregon school district, camp release joint statement following alleged transphobia
Following accusations of transphobia and a hasty removal of students from a camp, a Central Oregon school district met with an outdoor school last month to discuss their future together. Culver Schools Superintendent Stefanie Garber and Camp Tamarack Executive Director Charlie Anderson released a joint statement Wednesday following the district’s...
ijpr.org
Right to Life mailers make dubious claims about later in pregnancy abortions in Oregon
In line with national trends, most Oregon Republicans are trying to avoid the issue of abortion, scrubbing it from their websites to focus instead on issues like inflation, crime, and education that capitalize on discontent with Democrats in power. But Oregon Right to Life is working to keep abortion front...
philomathnews.com
14 Oregon UPS facilities fined for hazardous waste violations as part of nationwide settlement with EPA
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community manager under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community manager for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community manager in Johnson City, a small community...
DA tries strong-arm tactic to force state to appoint public defenders amid crisis
The top prosecutor in Portland’s westside suburbs has adopted an aggressive strategy designed to scare up public defenders for criminal defendants languishing behind bars without representation. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said his office will now seek a court order forcing Oregon’s public defense agency to find attorneys...
ijpr.org
Workplace complaint stalls against Tina Kotek, after committee deadlocks
An Oregon legislative committee could not agree Monday on whether former House Speaker Tina Kotek created a hostile workplace in 2019, when she threatened a fellow Democrat to convince him to vote in favor of a priority bill. Taking up a long-delayed complaint by former state Rep. Diego Hernandez, D-Portland,...
mybasin.com
Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1
Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
KATU.com
Oregon sees 18% spike in abortions amid nationwide decrease
SALEM, Ore. — A first-time snapshot of abortion numbers nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade shows an overall nation decrease of about 6% but in Oregon, we saw an 18% spike. "In April there were 820 abortions in Oregon and that went up to 970...
Comments / 1