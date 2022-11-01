ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
ijpr.org

Oregon elections officials field high volume of questions about elections integrity

With less than a week before midterms, Oregon elections officials say they’re fielding a higher-than-usual volume of calls about how votes are counted. “There’s a lot of concern from the public that tabulation systems might be vulnerable to hacking, or that they might be programmed in such a way as to deliver false results; this is misinformation,” said Dan Forester, Washington County elections manager, during an interview with OPB’s Think Out Loud.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change

After three years, and several revisions, it seems everyone agrees the system for dealing with harassment complaints in the statehouse is broken. The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling. Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 —...
SALEM, OR
Action News

Oregon Race for Governor is Too Close to Call

On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
OREGON STATE
nwlaborpress.org

State task force lays out plan for universal health care in Oregon

A state task force has published a proposal for how single-payer universal health coverage could be rolled out in Oregon. Oregon lawmakers in 2019 passed Senate Bill 770, setting up a Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care with the goal of establishing the first state single-payer system in the country. The task force included health care providers, local government officials and others. It published its final report and recommendations in September.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Workplace complaint stalls against Tina Kotek, after committee deadlocks

An Oregon legislative committee could not agree Monday on whether former House Speaker Tina Kotek created a hostile workplace in 2019, when she threatened a fellow Democrat to convince him to vote in favor of a priority bill. Taking up a long-delayed complaint by former state Rep. Diego Hernandez, D-Portland,...
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1

Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon sees 18% spike in abortions amid nationwide decrease

SALEM, Ore. — A first-time snapshot of abortion numbers nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade shows an overall nation decrease of about 6% but in Oregon, we saw an 18% spike. "In April there were 820 abortions in Oregon and that went up to 970...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy