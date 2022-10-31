Read full article on original website
Clark blames Republicans for political violence
After the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Melrose) is asking voters to reject candidates who seek power by turning Americans against each other, and she's condemning antisemitism in her own district. What they're saying: "Where is the bottom for this? It's going to end...
Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — In the closing days of her campaign, Rep. Elaine Luria stood on a wooden porch in a far-flung part of her newly drawn district, microphone in hand and a 7-year-old Black girl at her side, to make her final case for what is at stake in the midterm elections. The Virginia Democrat, quoting the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, pointed toward the girl and said: “Our children are a window into the future that we will never see.” That future, Luria argued, will look much bleaker if her Republican challenger wins one of the most contested...
Triangle musicians highlight abortion rights ahead of midterms
Acclaimed Raleigh singer-songwriter Tift Merritt is bringing together a host of other prominent local musicians to sound the alarm bells on the upcoming midterm elections. What's happening: Merritt is organizing a concert at the Cat's Cradle on Sunday in support of abortion rights. She's enlisted performers such as Alice Gerrard, H.C. McEntire, Rissi Palmer and several others to join her.
