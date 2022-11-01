ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeBoer Has All 5 DB Starters Back for First Time Since Opener

The Huskies coach spoke candidly about patching up this position area.

The University of Washington football secondary, at least the first five who took the field as starters, wasn't together even three full quarters before the wheels began to fall off.

Cornerback Jordan Perryman grabbed at his leg and went down on a pass play, and left the field walking slowly, escorted by a pair of trainers. He missed the next three games.

After two outings, safety Asa Turner got rolled up on from behind in practice and missed three games, got cleared to play again and then ejected for targeting without playing a half.

Following Turner's departure, cornerback Mishael Powell and hybrid Husky player Dominique Hampton were hurt in unspecified ways and sat out four and one game each.

Guess what: they're back.

Together again with surviving safety Alex Cook, ready to start, all veterans.

"There were some guys thrown in there who really weren't expected early in camp to be guys needed to start, for sure," UW coach Kalen DeBoer said, in his frankest discussion about what went wrong. "You're adjusting your schemes based on the skill set to what you do best. Unfortunately sometimes that isn't what you want to do. in attacking an opposing offense. It might just be playing base defense.

"At some point, good offenses we've seen over the course of the year, they figure you out."

DeBoer once again has a No. 1 secondary consisting of two sixth-year seniors, two juniors and a fourth-year sophomore.

It beats the alternative of force-feeding two redshirt freshmen into the starting lineup (cornerbacks Davon Banks and Elijah Jackson), considering opening with a true freshman (cornerback Jaivion Green) and regularly using two other redshirt freshman (hybrid Dyson McCutcheon and safety Makell Esteen).

Altogether, the Huskies have started nine different players at the five defensive backfield positions.

If Kalen DeBoer seems concerned about his secondary  and the potential for it to repeatedly get blown up, he has every reason to.

"I think we're going to be starting the team of guys, the defensive backs that we intentionally thought would be the guys in Week 1, and they were, but soon after that it started falling apart," he said.

As DeBoer found out, if you can help it, you don't run a position group out there with mostly backups and not pay for it in a big way. It likely cost him the Arizona State contest.

While injuries are part of the game for everyone, the decimation of almost all of his top defensive backs was something a little unusual to deal with.

"Just more of the pieces you can put in place, a guy like Mish, of course Asa has been back now for a couple of weeks, those guys working together give you a lot of stability," DeBoer said.

