‘Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?’ free live stream, premiere date, time, cast, watch without cable (10/31)

Siesta Key on MTV Season 5 free live stream, time, TV channel, trailer, cast, how to watch Episode 2 online (11/3/2022)
Siesta Key, MTV’s Florida-based reality drama set in the Keys, is back! Tonight, episode 2 premieres with Julietteleaving for Miami and becoming even further isolated from her friends. The new season of the show should deliver on all the promises of drama and heartbreak that fans have come to expect with Season 5, Episode 2 airing today, Thursday, November 3 at 9 p.m. on MTV.
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ documentary premiere, free live stream, date, time, stream online (11/4)
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, a new documentary about music superstar Selena Gomez, premieres tomorrow, Thursday, November 4 at 12 a.m. on Apple TV+. After being diagnosed with Lupus, anxiety, and depression, the former Disney star must learn how to cope with her health while living in the spotlight. For a look at the film, check out the trailer video provided above.
The Masked Singer season 8 episode 6 free live stream, release date, contestants, how to watch without cable (11/2/22)
The Masked Singer is back with season 8, and this week is promising a throwback 90s episode featuring your favorite nostalgic hits. Watch the performers battle for the crown tonight, Wednesday, November 2 at 8 p.m. on FOX. Get a look at the group’s performance of “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit in the video provided below. If you previously missed The Lambs performing Katy Perry, take a look at the video provided below.
‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’ HBO docuseries premiere, trailer, release date, watch without cable (11/3)
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, a new three-part docuseries about the legacy of the infamous Murdaugh family, will air on Thursday, November 3 on HBO Max. The film features a history of the family whose centuries-long influence within the legal system is intertwined with murder, fraud, and lies. You can watch the documentary available to stream on HBO MAX starting Thursday, November 3. For a look at the official trailer, see the video provided above.
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Eagles vs Texans on Prime Video in Week 9; 2022 TNF schedule
Thursday Night Football is back for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season where Jalen Hurts and the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles try hope to avoid an upset against a chaotic Houston Texans team in disarray in the eighth TNF game of the season on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Eagles vs. Texans now on Thursday Night Football.
Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (11/3/22)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history when they visit Davis Mills and the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Houston has lost four of five meetings by 10 points or more. This interconference matchup kicks off Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Want the real story behind ‘The Watcher’? Catch new bonus episode of ‘Father Wants Us Dead’ podcast.
“Father Wants Us Dead,” the hit podcast by NJ.com about infamous New Jersey killer John List, is back with a bonus episode to bring listeners the real story behind “The Watcher,” whose haunting letters tormented a family in the same town where List murdered his family. In...
‘Blockbuster’: The Netflix comedy isn’t about the Bend video store — unfortunately
When it was first announced that a new comedy built around the last Blockbuster Video store in America was coming to Netflix, it sounded promising, especially to Oregonians. After all, the real last Blockbuster is located in Bend, Oregon, and the plucky franchise’s story has been widely reported. The irony of a show about the last Blockbuster appearing on Netflix – the service that helped kill off video rental stores – well, that seemed rich in comic possibilities.
