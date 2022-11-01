ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What officials are saying happened to the One Beale deal in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The $190 million Grand Hyatt hotel, part of the One Beale project overlooking the Mississippi River, is a dream that might not come true. The 350-room luxury Grand Hyatt hotel is a highly anticipated crowning jewel addition to the Bluff City’s skyline but it may not happen, the project's developer said Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Around Town November 3, 2022

The Millington Senior Citizen’s Club is meeting again Wednesdays at 10 a.m. with entertainment weekly. The club meets at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770. Senior Exercise. The senior exercise club meets Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m....
MILLINGTON, TN
wgnsradio.com

The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More

(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
mocoshow.com

Planet Fitness in Germantown Temporarily Closed

Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in the Germantown Plaza shopping center has temporarily closed as renovations are currently being made to the location. Signage on the door reads: “We are working on an upgraded and expanded club! We temporarily close on 10/30 at 9pm and plan to re-open the gym floor tentatively on 11/12. Further communication will be sent out! -Planet Fitness Management”
GERMANTOWN, TN
localmemphis.com

Opinion | What will voters think about where next year's mayoral candidates chose to live? | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis mayoral election is nearly a year away, but you'd think it was much closer based on the interest and conversation taking place around the city. One major topic these days is whether two announced candidates are even eligible to run because of residency rules. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who announced his candidacy last week, currently lives in Bartlett but is looking to move into Memphis as soon as possible.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Shelby County Election Commission gets $130K for voter education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate $130,000 to the election commission for voter education. The request for funds came in mid-October alongside a request for just over $81,000 to train poll workers, but county commissioners waited to vote on funding voter education until Monday, October 31.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KAKE TV

Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low water levels in Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CNN Newsource) - The severe drought that has lowered water levels along the Mississippi River has unearthed some hidden treasures. The latest find is an old casino riverboat in Memphis, Tennessee. The Diamond Lady first set sail in the early 1990s, and it became a floating casino a few years later.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More troopers on TN roads to crackdown on speeding

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for speeders. You have probably noticed more state troopers out on the roads, and they won’t go away anytime soon. Lieutenant Ashley McCarver said she sees drivers speeding on the interstate every day. “You can not get on the interstate for more than three-four miles […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
MILLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

Audobon Park advocates agree with Memphis' reworked plans for renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' multi-million dollar plan to renovate Audubon Park initially received some backlash. A group called “Saving Audubon Park” expressed concerns over saving some of the park’s green space. Tuesday, both "Saving Audubon Park” and the city agreed on a reworked plan. “Once...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy