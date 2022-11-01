Read full article on original website
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
Nation's 1st riverboat casino, which sank in Mississippi River, found amid low water levels
The first riverboat casino to open in the United States and Biloxi now sits in the mud in Memphis as the waters of the Mississippi River recede. To see the fate of the Diamond Lady on Facebook — covered in muck as she emerged from where she sank a year ago — is a sad end to her story.
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Justice reform advocates urge Gov. Bill Lee launch special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder case
NASHVILLE, Tenn — Two national criminal justice reform organizations are calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Thursday to launch an independent investigation into "various justice system failures" which led to the murder of Eliza Fletcher. Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL)...
What officials are saying happened to the One Beale deal in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The $190 million Grand Hyatt hotel, part of the One Beale project overlooking the Mississippi River, is a dream that might not come true. The 350-room luxury Grand Hyatt hotel is a highly anticipated crowning jewel addition to the Bluff City’s skyline but it may not happen, the project's developer said Wednesday.
Around Town November 3, 2022
The Millington Senior Citizen’s Club is meeting again Wednesdays at 10 a.m. with entertainment weekly. The club meets at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770. Senior Exercise. The senior exercise club meets Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m....
Ransom: When will the bickering between Halbert and county government end?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County commissioners all but demanded Wanda Halbert open a new clerk's office on Riverdale Road Monday to help relieve some of the unforgivable long wait times car owners have been enduring all year. They even passed a resolution earlier...
The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More
(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
Planet Fitness in Germantown Temporarily Closed
Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in the Germantown Plaza shopping center has temporarily closed as renovations are currently being made to the location. Signage on the door reads: “We are working on an upgraded and expanded club! We temporarily close on 10/30 at 9pm and plan to re-open the gym floor tentatively on 11/12. Further communication will be sent out! -Planet Fitness Management”
Opinion | What will voters think about where next year's mayoral candidates chose to live? | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis mayoral election is nearly a year away, but you'd think it was much closer based on the interest and conversation taking place around the city. One major topic these days is whether two announced candidates are even eligible to run because of residency rules. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who announced his candidacy last week, currently lives in Bartlett but is looking to move into Memphis as soon as possible.
Shelby County Election Commission gets $130K for voter education
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate $130,000 to the election commission for voter education. The request for funds came in mid-October alongside a request for just over $81,000 to train poll workers, but county commissioners waited to vote on funding voter education until Monday, October 31.
‘It’s crushing’: Diesel fuel prices drive up cost of goods in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A diesel fuel shortage across the United States continues to drive up the cost of goods and groceries in Memphis. “It’s crushing,” said Marcus Campbell, a driver from Jacksonville Florida. “(Prices) are high. I can say it’s affecting my company really bad right now.”
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low water levels in Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CNN Newsource) - The severe drought that has lowered water levels along the Mississippi River has unearthed some hidden treasures. The latest find is an old casino riverboat in Memphis, Tennessee. The Diamond Lady first set sail in the early 1990s, and it became a floating casino a few years later.
Get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn is hosting another expungement clinic – her 18th – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E in Memphis. Expungement allows...
Residents express concerns over Memphis intersection at center of expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Southwest Memphis had a chance to weigh in on the expansion of a central road in their community. FOX13 previously reported that the intersection of Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road was deemed one of the most dangerous in the city in 2021 with 169 crashes.
More troopers on TN roads to crackdown on speeding
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for speeders. You have probably noticed more state troopers out on the roads, and they won’t go away anytime soon. Lieutenant Ashley McCarver said she sees drivers speeding on the interstate every day. “You can not get on the interstate for more than three-four miles […]
Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
Is the Shelby County Clerk's Office location on Riverdale ready to go?
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s new office on Riverdale Road was supposed to open on Monday. County Mayor Lee Harris’s office says it’s ready to go, but county clerk Wanda Halbert says it won’t open until December. “Since we have been retro-fitted...
New Shelby County Clerk’s Office location not ready until December, clerk says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Shelby County Clerk’s Office location was reportedly ready for customers on Halloween, but that opening has been extended, according to Clerk Wanda Halbert. On Monday, Shelby County Government said the new office, located at 3785 Riverdale Rd., was ready for business and could...
Audobon Park advocates agree with Memphis' reworked plans for renovations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' multi-million dollar plan to renovate Audubon Park initially received some backlash. A group called “Saving Audubon Park” expressed concerns over saving some of the park’s green space. Tuesday, both "Saving Audubon Park” and the city agreed on a reworked plan. “Once...
