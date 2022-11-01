MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis mayoral election is nearly a year away, but you'd think it was much closer based on the interest and conversation taking place around the city. One major topic these days is whether two announced candidates are even eligible to run because of residency rules. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who announced his candidacy last week, currently lives in Bartlett but is looking to move into Memphis as soon as possible.

