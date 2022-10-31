Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Essex farm school keeps kids busy
(Essex) -- There's a new classroom in the Essex School District--one with chickens and goats. Located in a pen in back of the Essex K-12 complex, the district's fledgling farm school is in its first year. Based on a similar program in Hamburg, the Essex farm school is part of the district's career academy curricula. Rebekah Sampers is in her second year as the district's ag instructor. Sampers tells KMA News the farm school gives students of all grades hands-on experience in taking care of farm animals.
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
kmaland.com
Funeral arrangements set for long-time Shenandoah coach, teacher
(KMAland) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for former Shenandoah coach and teacher Jeff Moores. Moores, who passed away on Wednesday, started his teaching and coaching career in Shenandoah in 1979, serving as an assistant or head coach for girls basketball, track & field, girls cross country, baseball and boys basketball.
Watch Out For This Tree Planted in the Middle of Iowa Road
The next time you're out for a joy ride in western Iowa, be on the lookout for this one-of-a-kind traffic obstruction. You may be asking yourself, "Why is this tree in the middle of the road and why hasn't it been cut down?" Well, there's a very good reason behind it and it might surprise you just how long it's been there in the first place.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: First snow of the season early Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our first snow of the season is here early Saturday bringing the chance for accumulation. We’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of potential impacts to early morning travel. Our latest cold front has moved though Thursday night bringing increasing rain chances...
kmaland.com
Mary Joan Tiemann, 89, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
kmaland.com
Opal Gage, 93, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start: 6 PM. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: Emerson Fire and Rescue Association, Emerson United Methodist Church, or the Animal Alliance Rescue and Shelter of Red Oak, Iowa.
Iowa Community Helps Farm Family Facing Unexpected Tragedy
Harvest season is already a hard time for families. There are long days working in the fields, and depending on how many acres you have, it can seem like life gets put on hold for a while. But for some families, harvest can add to the stress they have already been facing.
kmaland.com
Joe Hernandez, 69, Council Bluffs, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Timothy Douglas, age 64, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ November 3, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to: Dog Gone Rescue Inc., 205 S. Sumner Avenue ~ Creston, Iowa 50801. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Tim passed away at Corning...
UPDATE: Bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway back open
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway is back open after an incident on the bridge.
kmaland.com
Rubek recaps Mills County Chamber banquet, 2022 betterment and beautification awards
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce ended the month of October celebrating community betterment and a new name. The now Mills County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new name encompassing all of Mills County, showcased community artwork from Emily McQueen Art, and handed out its 2022 Betterment and Beautification Awards at its annual banquet at the Fountains Ballroom last week. This was also the first banquet for Jennie Rubek, who was hired as the chamber's executive director earlier this year. Rubek says surveys were sent out to residents and hosted on the chamber's website on whether they believed the organization needed to change its name and what areas they felt the chamber represented.
KETV.com
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
kmaland.com
Tony Offenbacker, 53, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Tony passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
News Channel Nebraska
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
kmaland.com
Defending champion Sacred Heart riding 'rollercoaster season' back to state
(Falls City) -- Despite the trials and tribulations of some new faces in the lineup, Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball is back in Lincoln and ready to defend its crown. The Irish (25-8) are making their fifth consecutive state tournament trip and 14th in program history. "I'm confident we're playing...
kmaland.com
Riverside, Missouri Valley, Treynor put 2 on All-WIC First Team
(KMAland) -- Treynor, Riverside and Missouri Valley each put two on the Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball First Team. Nora Konz (Treynor), Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside), Ella Myler (Missouri Valley), Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood), Delaney Simpson (Treynor), Meya Wingert (Tri-Center), Maya Contreraz (Missouri Valley) and Madison Baldwin (Riverside) were the first-team nods. Second...
kmaland.com
Adams' career night lifts Lenox to state semifinal
(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Samson Adams saved his final home game for his finest hour, and it helped carry his team to its first state semifinal since 2010. The Tigers (10-0) are headed back to the UNI-Dome after a 32-8 win over Fremont-Mills in a Class 8-Player state quarterfinal Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
kmaland.com
Dorland Schuler, 94, of Atlantic, formerly of rural Griswold
Open Visitation Location: First Church of Christ in Atlantic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and will be given to various charities of Dorland’s wishes. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Following a luncheon at the church burial will take place at the Noble...
kmaland.com
Explosive offense carrying Worth County into postseason opener with Rock Port
(Grant City) -- A pair of efficient rushing attacks collide Friday night when Worth County hosts Rock Port in a Class 8-Player district quarterfinal. For Worth County, the Tigers come in rested and ready to make another deep postseason run after a 7-2 regular season. "Our kids had high expectations...
