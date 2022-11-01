Read full article on original website
wklw.com
Knott Co Flood Scam Case Heading to Grand Jury
A Knott Co Flood Scam Case is heading to a grand jury. Back in August, Christian Soehnlein of Somerset, is accused of scamming a Knott Co woman out of $4,000 to do contracting work to repair her home following the flood in July, but Officials said he never did the work.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.
JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
fox56news.com
Security camera shows alleged Madison County bail money scammer
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A scam that occurred on Pleasure Drive in the Hillcrest Subdivision is currently under investigation. In a video shared on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a masked individual is seen ringing the doorbell and accepting an envelope from the person at the door.
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
q95fm.net
Over 20 Individuals Arrested During “Operation Fall Festival”
Now, an update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. After months of investigations by detectives and officers – ranging from Robbery and Trafficking illegal dangerous drugs, theft of vehicles and many other felonies – over twenty individuals were arrested today in Prestonsburg Police’s affectionately named “Operation Fall Festival”.
thebigsandynews.com
Machete attack lands Louisa man in jail
LOUISA — A Lawrence County man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly attacked another individual with a machete. Lacy James Hall, 33, of Louisa, is charged with first-degree assault. According to the police report, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Laney responded to Blackberry Ave. in reference to an assault....
wymt.com
Sheriff: Two dead after Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Pulaski County. Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash on US-27 in the Eubank area. A 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 43-year-old Ronald G. Rose, collided with a...
WKYT 27
Community says goodbye to Ky. police officer killed in crash
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A community is saying goodbye to a southern Kentucky police officer who died in a crash early Sunday morning. London Officer Logan Medlock was killed when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Visitation services are being held Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church in...
1 dead, 4 airlifted following Knox County crash
One person is dead, and four individuals were airlifted to receive medical attention following a crash in Knox County.
q95fm.net
Johnson County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police Through Several Counties
A man out of Johnson County is now in jail after he allegedly led police on a chase through several counties- at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Apartment attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle being driven by 40-year-old William Hicks, of Sitka, for having no visible license plate.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
The following cases have been heard in Harlan District Court. Judge Scott Lisenbee presiding. • Billy Lucas, 41, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13, 2023. • Adreanna Webb, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29. •...
spectrumnews1.com
Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding
ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man found in well after tragic accident
Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
fox56news.com
Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry
The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine. Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit …. The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine. EKU and Baptist Health partnership leads to Baptist …. Leaders with...
ems1.com
Ky. woman faces charges after allegedly hitting ambulance with her vehicle
BEREA, Ky. — On Oct. 20, officers Berea Police Department were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Java Shell on Peggy Flats Road due to reports of an unresponsive woman slumped in her vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Makenzie Kelly, of Berea, unresponsive with the...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man From London
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Charles Click. Click is said to have last been seen on KY 770, 10-miles south of London, on the 2nd of November, at...
wymt.com
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both directions of US-25E in Knox County were closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox County High School. Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two vehicles were involved in a crash, as were “multiple patients.”. Kentucky State Police Post...
WKYT 27
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of a Nicholasville man is gaining national attention. The attorney for the family of Desman LaDuke provided a video from a bystander to the Herald Leader. They say it shows officers pointing guns toward a home. A shot is then fired. Nicholasville police say...
Drunken driving suspect charged with murder in crash that killed Kentucky police officer
LONDON, Ky. — A drunken driving suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with a crash that killed a Kentucky police officer, authorities said. According to WLEX and the Lexington Herald-Leader, the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near South Main Street and state Route 229 in London. Investigators believe a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck entered the intersection and hit a police cruiser, killing London police Officer Logan K. Medlock, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, was on duty at the time, police said.
