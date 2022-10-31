Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.
Dodgers: A Look at What Freeman, Barnes and More Wore for Halloween
Yesterday was Halloween, and the Dodgers would have much rather been playing a baseball game. If L.A. hadn’t flamed out in the NLDS, Game 3 of the World Series would been played in Houston’s Minute Maid Park, which has plenty of flaws but at least it has a roof. Instead, the World Series has to be played in Philadelphia, where the weather in October is lousy, and Game 3 was rained out.
Dodgers Offseason: 3 Possible Trade Candidates in LA System
The Dodgers almost have to be heavily involved in the trade market this offseason. For one thing, they’re going to have holes they need to fill in the starting lineup, on the bench, and on the pitching staff. Even more importantly for purposes of this conversation, they have a huge roster crunch coming.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Brings Home Gold Glove Award Number 6
An award that comes as no surprise to the Al-Star outfielder, Mookie Betts was awarded his sixth Gold Glove Award of his career. Betts wins the award coming off the heels of a record breaking regular season win total with the help of his miraculous plays in the outfield. Betts...
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Predicts an LA Trade For Ohtani
The money left on the table for the Dodgers is a driving force for why some believe the team will make a heavy push for Shohei Ohtani, who currently is on contract with the Angels through 2023 and will be owed $30 million. Of course, LA will be linked to just about everyone this winter, so buckle up.
Dodgers: Could the Shift Ban Cause Trouble for Tony Gonsolin?
Writing for Dodgers Nation isn’t my only gig, you know. I also co-host a daily podcast called Locked On Dodgers over on the Locked On Podcast Network. I don’t talk about it much here because it’s kind of a competitor podcast to the great stuff my colleagues do here at DN. (But really, there’s plenty of time for great L.A. content from multiple sources, so feel free to check it out sometime, available on YouTube and wherever you get podcasts.)
Dodgers Offseason: Angels Not Likely to Trade Shohei Ohtani This Winter
Despite winning 111 games in the regular season this year, the Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few question marks on their roster. Three starting ptichers are heading into free agency, including two — Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson — who were National League All-Stars this year. Their starting shortstop, Trea Turner, will also be a free agent, and his left-side infield-mate and last name buddy Justin Turner could be too if the team declines his option.
Dodgers: Latest News, World Series Chatter, Up to Date Hot Stove and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
With just a few days left of the 2022 season, the guys play the waiting game on what comes next for the Dodgers. Certainly, fans are ready to move and begin the build toward a championship-caliber team for next season. But first, the Phillies and the Astros need to finish battling it out.
Dodgers Offseason: 3 LA All-Stars Highlight MLB’s Top 25 Free Agents This Winter
Free agency is right around the corner, and The Athletic‘s Keith Law kicks things off with a list of his top 50 free agents. Three Dodgers 2022 All-Stars made the top half of Law’s list, with three other L.A. players in the bottom half. Let’s look at the...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reacts to Roberto Clemente Award Win
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner doesn’t know what the future holds for him for 2023, but on Monday night he was named the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award winner, awarded annually to the “player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
Dodgers: Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins to Throw Out First Pitch in Philly
As you might have heard, the Dodgers aren’t playing in this year’s World Series. After winning 111 games in the regular season, they suffered a stunning loss to the Padres in the NLDS and have been watching the rest of the postseason from their couches. There have been...
Dodgers Rumors: Expert ‘Firmly Believes’ Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs with LA
The Dodgers have some major questions to answer heading into the 2023 season, particularly the availability of some of their best players from the 2022 season. Among those names includes Clayton Kershaw who has contemplated retirement, but am expert believes Kershaw will be back for another season. When Kershaw decides...
Dodgers: Former LA GM Thought Houston Wanted Different Alvarez in Yordan Trade to Astros
The Dodgers have to sit at home and watch the postseason, but perhaps what stings more is having to watch the Astros make the World Series once again. The Astros will always be labeled as the cheaters who robbed the Dodgers of a World Series, but one player that sticks out for the Dodgers is Yordan Álvarez.
