Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: A Look at What Freeman, Barnes and More Wore for Halloween

Yesterday was Halloween, and the Dodgers would have much rather been playing a baseball game. If L.A. hadn’t flamed out in the NLDS, Game 3 of the World Series would been played in Houston’s Minute Maid Park, which has plenty of flaws but at least it has a roof. Instead, the World Series has to be played in Philadelphia, where the weather in October is lousy, and Game 3 was rained out.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Could the Shift Ban Cause Trouble for Tony Gonsolin?

Writing for Dodgers Nation isn’t my only gig, you know. I also co-host a daily podcast called Locked On Dodgers over on the Locked On Podcast Network. I don’t talk about it much here because it’s kind of a competitor podcast to the great stuff my colleagues do here at DN. (But really, there’s plenty of time for great L.A. content from multiple sources, so feel free to check it out sometime, available on YouTube and wherever you get podcasts.)
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: Angels Not Likely to Trade Shohei Ohtani This Winter

Despite winning 111 games in the regular season this year, the Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few question marks on their roster. Three starting ptichers are heading into free agency, including two — Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson — who were National League All-Stars this year. Their starting shortstop, Trea Turner, will also be a free agent, and his left-side infield-mate and last name buddy Justin Turner could be too if the team declines his option.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Reacts to Roberto Clemente Award Win

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner doesn’t know what the future holds for him for 2023, but on Monday night he was named the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award winner, awarded annually to the “player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
