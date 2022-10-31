ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Plainfield, NJ

Child, Adult Pedestrians Seriously Hurt In Halloween Hit-Run: Police

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago

A child and adult were hospitalized with serious injuries in a Halloween Night hit-and-run in North Plainfield, authorities said.

The 7-year-old boy and 21-year-old woman were struck on Mountain Road and Jeffery Street just after 6:22 p.m., Police Capt. Alan McKay said.

Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, where one victim was admitted, McKay said.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gold or black sedan.

