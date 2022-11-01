Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Three local schools to host volleyball regionals
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its regional tournament schedules on Monday. Five schools from the San Luis Valley will compete in regional action with three of them being at home. Both Class 3A volleyball programs will host regional tournaments. Alamosa High School will host the...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa qualifies eight to state gymnastics meet
ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School girls gymnastics team finished in third place at its regional tournament which took place last Friday at Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch. The Lady Mean Moose scored 155.425 points. Alamosa will send eight gymnasts to the Class 4A State Tournament which...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Four SLV high school football teams to host playoff games on Saturday
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released the state football playoff brackets on Sunday. The brackets are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. Five teams from the San Luis Valley have qualified for the postseason with four of them hosting first round playoff games. D’EVELYN AT ALAMOSA...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Centauri’s Forster named Broncos Coach of the Week
ALAMOSA – For the second time this season, a head high school football coach from the San Luis Valley had earned the Denver Broncos Coach of the Week. This week, Centauri High School’s Kyle Forster garnered these honors on the celebration of his 100th career football coaching win. His overall head coaching record is 100-37 all while coaching the Falcons.
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Alamosa Valley Courier
15 minutes on the road with candidate Joe O’Dea
ALAMOSA — Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Joe O’Dea was in Alamosa earlier this week, meeting with Republicans. The Valley Courier was able to have a brief conversation with O’Dea after the meeting while he and his staff were on their way to his next stop in Pagosa Springs.
Mollee Heeney identified as Alamosa police officer shot by juvenile suspect
heartoftherockiesradio.com
SLV Public Health Reminds Residents to Stay Home if Sick
Individuals living, working or spending time in close quarters with others are at higher risk of exposure to illness due to the length of time people are together and sharing the air. These settings include places like childcare and schools, nursing homes, and correctional facilities. As community members, we can...
Alamosa Valley Courier
ALAMOSA — The Alamosa Police Officer and adult male shooting victim from Thursday’s shooting near the 1200 block of Denver Avenue have been identified per a press release issued by the City of Alamosa on Monday. Mollee Heeney, 25, is a two-year veteran of the Alamosa Police Department....
