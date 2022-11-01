ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
BERKELEY, CA
The Guardian

We Spread by Iain Reid review – a fine piece of weird fiction

Recently widowed, Penny is now living alone in the apartment she shared with her husband for many years. Her days seem longer than before, and her memory is not as reliable as it used to be. Her apartment, so familiar, seems alive with strange presences and Penny gradually becomes convinced that someone is watching her.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Climate negotiations: 30 years of melting hope and US power

Thirty years ago there was hope that a warming world could clean up its act. The United States helped forge two historic agreements to curb climate change then torpedoed both when new political administrations took over. Rich and poor nations squabbled about who should do what. During that time Earth warmed even faster.

