Beaver Dam, WI

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show.

Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident . Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond Monday.

As part of his bond conditions, Lenz is not allowed to have contact with the victim or her family members. He is required to stay at home except for school, court hearings, work and medical appointments.

READ MORE: ‘My body just took over’: Teen accused of stabbing girl before running her over

According to a criminal complaint, Lenz told police he choked the girl before stabbing her with a box cutter while the two were in the parking lot of the Beaver Dam Walmart. When asked why he did it, Lenz reportedly said he “was having these really bad thoughts.”

The complaint alleges Lenz let the victim out of his vehicle after the two fought over the box cutter. After she got out, he reportedly ran over her multiple times before driving away.

Lenz is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17.

Comments / 14

Manee North
2d ago

Um again Wisconsin court does it. He didn’t post bond mommy and daddy did. So now the girl has to be looking over her shoulder til he is locked up

15
oldwhitewoman
2d ago

Um. He tried to murder this young woman. And ran over her multiple times. Sure hope he doesn’t have another “bad thoughts” episode when returning to school. WTH judge. So much more consideration for this troubled & violent lad than for his innocent victim. WTH?

6
Susan Miller
2d ago

The family maybe in denial that he did this horrible act! I hope he isn't aloud to go to school!In cases like this no bond in my opinion.

6
 

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

