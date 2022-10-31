A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.

