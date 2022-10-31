Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase
Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
Roaring Fork Valley news media band together to better cover the Hispanic community
In August, The Aspen Times and seven other local news-media organizations spanning the Roaring Fork Valley conducted a survey to gain insights on the Latino community’s perception of local news coverage. The goal of the survey was to assess what was missing and how the local entities might better fill those gaps.
Gov. Polis discusses evolving higher education landscape post-pandemic at opening CMC Dual Mission summit session in Glenwood Springs
Facing unprecedented challenges driven by the pandemic, Colorado’s higher education institutions embraced innovation, Gov. Jared Polis said in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday during a talk about the future of postsecondary education. Polis appeared at the Hotel Colorado event as part of a panel discussion titled “Higher Education: Disrupted” to...
Correction:
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
Colorado State Historical Fund Grant awarded to Glenwood Springs Historical Society
The Glenwood Springs Historical Society has been awarded grant funding to work on the Cardiff Coke Ovens, a city news release states. “This site is a special part of Glenwood history, and we are grateful to receive this grant from the State Historic Fund,” Glenwood Springs Historical Society Executive Director Bill Kight said in the release.
Time machine: 40 years ago, Saab ad features Vail and Aspen police in friendly rivalry
Dylan Roberts was selected to serve in House District 26, the Vail Daily announced, running a column from Roberts. Roberts was chosen to fill the Colorado House District 26 seat, vacated by Diane Mitsch Bush, who resigned her seat to focus on her campaign for U.S. Congress. “It will be...
Wednesday letters: More pre-election thoughts from readers
Editor’s note: Any remaining election-related letters to the editor must be submitted by noon Wednesday, Nov. 2 to be considered for pre-election publication. No election letters will be printed or published online after Friday, Nov. 4. Please see our letters policy for instructions to submit letters. Moller is ready.
Friday Letters: 2C thoughts, county race opinions, Boebert supporters and opponents and more
On July 1, 1977 my parents, siblings and I moved to Glenwood Springs. Glenwood has been an awesome place to raise our children and grandchildren. I imagine 10 years from now where a majority of the Glenwood workforce travels to work from New Castle, Silt, Rifle, Parachute and west. Imagine...
Forest service investigates video of people possibly breaking rules at Hanging Lake
A video of three people dressed in “onesie” suits walking across a long log that stretches across Hanging Lake is currently being investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, an official confirmed Wednesday. The video, posted to Facebook on Oct. 27, is being used as promotional content for the...
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
From street artist to artist on the streets, Velasquez brings mural work to downtown Glenwood Springs
Art does not require years of art school or expensive paint brushes — it’s what you make it. For Jeremy Velasquez, having an art career and being a newly featured muralist on Grand Avenue, were not things he would have expected when he was younger. “I never thought...
Silt seeks to change three parts of its home rule charter via Nov. 8 ballot question
An effort that would continue coordinated elections with Garfield County while still allowing Silt the ability to hold its own elections, if it chooses, is a question going before town voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. According to a Silt news release, local town voters will be asked if they...
PHOTOS: Halloween happenings across Garfield County
Glenwood Springs hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Center on Saturday with a variety of games and spooky skate at the ice rink. In Rifle, kids and families took to downtown for the annual Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat on Monday at the library around to participating businesses along Railroad Avenue and Third Street.
Man wanted in Rifle hit-and-run arrested in New Mexico
A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.
Rams march on in Carbondale, down James Irwin 3-0 in second round of 3A playoffs
Roaring Fork had to shake off a sluggish start to its second-round 3A boys Colorado state soccer playoff game Tuesday in Carbondale, but once the Rams found their groove it was business as usual. Playing with head coach Nick Forbes in the “far east stands” observing from White Hill above...
Glenwood Springs Grizzlies 12U hockey wins Fall Face-off tourney
In a spectacular 2022 season debut, Glenwood Springs Grizzlies 12U A team were recently crowned champions of Aspen’s Fall Face-off. “This was a great kickoff to our Grizzly hockey,” Grizzlies head coach TK Kwiatkowski said. “Both at the 12U A level along with our association as a whole.”
