Pitkin County, CO

The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase

Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
ASPEN, CO
Roaring Fork Valley news media band together to better cover the Hispanic community

In August, The Aspen Times and seven other local news-media organizations spanning the Roaring Fork Valley conducted a survey to gain insights on the Latino community’s perception of local news coverage. The goal of the survey was to assess what was missing and how the local entities might better fill those gaps.
ASPEN, CO
Gov. Polis discusses evolving higher education landscape post-pandemic at opening CMC Dual Mission summit session in Glenwood Springs

Facing unprecedented challenges driven by the pandemic, Colorado’s higher education institutions embraced innovation, Gov. Jared Polis said in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday during a talk about the future of postsecondary education. Polis appeared at the Hotel Colorado event as part of a panel discussion titled “Higher Education: Disrupted” to...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Correction:

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Colorado State Historical Fund Grant awarded to Glenwood Springs Historical Society

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society has been awarded grant funding to work on the Cardiff Coke Ovens, a city news release states. “This site is a special part of Glenwood history, and we are grateful to receive this grant from the State Historic Fund,” Glenwood Springs Historical Society Executive Director Bill Kight said in the release.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Wednesday letters: More pre-election thoughts from readers

Editor’s note: Any remaining election-related letters to the editor must be submitted by noon Wednesday, Nov. 2 to be considered for pre-election publication. No election letters will be printed or published online after Friday, Nov. 4. Please see our letters policy for instructions to submit letters. Moller is ready.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico

Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called ​​Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Silt seeks to change three parts of its home rule charter via Nov. 8 ballot question

An effort that would continue coordinated elections with Garfield County while still allowing Silt the ability to hold its own elections, if it chooses, is a question going before town voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. According to a Silt news release, local town voters will be asked if they...
PHOTOS: Halloween happenings across Garfield County

Glenwood Springs hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Center on Saturday with a variety of games and spooky skate at the ice rink. In Rifle, kids and families took to downtown for the annual Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat on Monday at the library around to participating businesses along Railroad Avenue and Third Street.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Man wanted in Rifle hit-and-run arrested in New Mexico

A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Grizzlies 12U hockey wins Fall Face-off tourney

In a spectacular 2022 season debut, Glenwood Springs Grizzlies 12U A team were recently crowned champions of Aspen’s Fall Face-off. “This was a great kickoff to our Grizzly hockey,” Grizzlies head coach TK Kwiatkowski said. “Both at the 12U A level along with our association as a whole.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

