KSBW.com
Hail and strong winds expected in areas near Watsonville: NWS
INTERLAKEN, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement for areas north of Watsonville. According to the NWS, the area is expected to received pea sized hail and gusts up to 40 mph. Interlaken, Freedom and Corralitos all fall under the alert. The NWS...
Rain and snowfall hit Southern California
Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
KSBW.com
Gas prices dip below $5 on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Gas prices continued to go down on Wednesday across the Central Coast, with many stations selling a gallon for less than $5. It's the cheapest gas has been in California since the beginning of the year. On Wednesday, AAA listed the average price for a gallon...
No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific
MONTEREY, Calif. — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck west of California in the northern Pacific Ocean overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, was centered about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.
This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp
Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes far off California coast
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded nearly 750 miles off the California coast on Tuesday night, according to the USGS.
KSBW.com
Commercial crabbing season delayed because of potential danger to whales
SALINAS, Calif. — The commercial crabbing season for Dungeness crabs was delayed in most of California by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. It was scheduled to kick off on Nov. 15 but was put on hold because of the high number of humpback whales that could get entangled in the crab traps.
Team of thieves targets senior Carmel Mountain Costco shopper
Team of thieves targets senior Carmel Mountain Costco shopper; Third similar incident in the past two months
KTVU FOX 2
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California
LOS ANGELES - The Powerball jackpot is "approaching world record" territory, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. While there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, there were 962,544 winning tickets that matched anywhere...
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom blocks funding and rejects homelessness plans from across the state
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday his administration has blocked $1 billion in funding for all cities, counties and organizations in California seeking special funds to help with their plans to address homelessness, saying their proposals were not aggressive enough in tackling the issue. The funds are part of the state's...
Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday
Goleta man charged with leaving death threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent pleads not guilty in a Ventura County Superior Court Monday. The post Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTVU FOX 2
Next round of California inflation relief debit cards out soon
LOS ANGELES - If you have yet to receive your inflation relief payment, mark your calendar. The next round of payments - in the form of debit cards - will be sent out Nov. 6. The first round of payments began disbursement on Oct. 7 via direct deposit. Who is...
KSBW.com
What to know about California ballot initiatives for the 2022 election
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, California voters are being asked to decide seven statewide ballot measures, called propositions. The propositions cover issues like the right to abortion and birth control, sports betting in person or online, arts funding, rules for kidney dialysis clinics, a millionaire's tax to fund zero-emission vehicle efforts, and a flavored tobacco ban.
‘Where’s my California inflation relief?’ and other questions answered
More California inflation relief, aka, Middle Class Tax refunds, are already on their way to the bank accounts of millions of Californians. The third and latest round of payments started being dispersed on Friday. The first two payments included only people who received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round […]
