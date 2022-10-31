ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Ground Game Continues to Struggle in 49ers Loss

By Connor Zimmerlee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319pjC_0itiH4iI00

Matthew Stafford discussed the Rams inability to run the ball following their loss to the 49ers.

Before the season started Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was determined to establish a ground game to help balance the offense. With Cam Akers seemingly ready to return to the lead running back role it felt like a safe bet that they would be better running the ball in 2022.

Well, it is safe to say that as it currently stands, they are far from improved at moving the ball on the ground offensively. This was evident in the Rams' 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers , in which they only gained 223 yards of total offense with a mere 56 coming on the ground.

To make matters worse for the Rams they had to watch as 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rushed 18 times for 94 yards and a touchdown, as the team couldn't strike a deal for the former Carolina Panthers running back.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has struggled at times this season as well, acknowledged the importance of establishing the run game on offense.

“I think the more balance you can be, the tougher it is to defend," Stafford said. "I would say. I think we've done it at times running the ball, we've done at times throwing the ball."

"We’ve got to be able to do it a little bit more consistently (in) both those aspects of the game.”

Through seven games the Rams have only recorded 479 total rushing yards, which averages out to a staggeringly low 68 yards per game on the ground. Simply put, that is not good enough.

For a Rams team that is struggling heavily on offense, a nonexistent run game only makes life more difficult. Unless they suddenly turn things around in the coming weeks, which isn't a guarantee, then the offense will likely to continue to sputter throughout the season.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

MINNESOTA STATE
