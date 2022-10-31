Read full article on original website
90% of SaaS Firms Lack Visibility Into Non-Payroll Spend
You can’t fix problems, you can’t embrace opportunities, unless you can see them. And in the business-to-business (B2B) realm, as found in the report “Improving Financial Performance,” done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Airbase, we found that visibility is sorely lacking in the back office. The pain points in tracking financial performance are especially glaring in the software-as-a-service sector (SaaS).
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active
Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
Every payment to help with the cost of living crisis due in November
As the weather finally begins to turn colder, many in the UK will be looking anxiously askance at their energy bills once again.While Ofgem’s energy price cap has been frozen at £2,500 until April and the market turmoil inspired by the recent political chaos in Westminster appears to have been soothed – for now, at least – by the swift appointment of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s new prime minister, for many this will remain a difficult season.The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet again on 3 November and could further raise interest rates and the Office for...
Stimulus Checks: 63% of Americans Support the Federal Government Sending More Inflation Relief
There have been several holdover pandemic issues that have hogged headlines this year as record inflation continues to plague American households. With seven days to go until the critical midterm elections, stimulus payments are once again being discussed by both major parties. As Newsweek reported, a recent poll indicated that...
Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022
‘Where is your plan?’: Sir Keir Starmer challenges Tories over policies to tackle cost of living crisis. Former chancellor and now prime minister Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
cryptoglobe.com
Mercado Pago Expands Cryptocurrency Services to Mexico
Mercado Pago, the bank of Mercado Livre, the largest marketplace in Latin America, is now looking to expand the platform’s cryptocurrency trading to Mexico, as reported by local media. Mercado Libre, listed on the Nasdaq, launched in 2021 an integration with Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market. The company even...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto adoption via regulation: Setting rules for centralized exchanges
Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges have become the backbone of the nascent crypto ecosystem, making way for retail and institutional traders to trade cryptocurrencies despite a constant fear of government crackdowns and lack of support from policymakers. These crypto exchanges over the years have managed to put self-regulatory checks and implemented policies...
thecoinrise.com
Hoskinson predicts massive crypto adoption with failure of multiple government’s sovereign currencies
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), recently predicted that as multiple governments’ national fiat currencies begin to fail, cryptocurrencies will become more popular. He tweeted: “Crypto is about to get a lot of adoption as sovereign currencies fail”. Hoskinson claims that this approach has a significant adverse effect...
Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income
The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
BitPay CEO Sees Consumers and Merchants Becoming Crypto-First Natives
While using crypto to make payments isn’t exactly common yet, there are signs that consumers’ desire to pay with digital assets is still strong despite the downturn of the crypto winter. Most notably, more merchants are starting to accept it, and more FinTechs are starting to support it.
Uber Says 70% of New Drivers Signed Up to Beat Inflation
As Uber reported its third-quarter earnings, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had a pointed stat that spoke volumes about the gig economy in general and the mobility/delivery platform’s allure in particular:. More than 70% of drivers in the U.S. “are saying that one of the considerations of their signing up to...
Arcual, an Art Basel-Funded Blockchain Startup, Launched Today
Art Basel’s parent company MCH Group and the LUMA Foundation, a Zurich based arts nonprofit, have launched Arcual, a blockchain startup dedicated to the needs of the art world. Arcual is a new blockchain that makes smart contracts that are specifically constructed for the art world, as opposed to the NFT world. These smart contracts offer artists, galleries, institutions, and collectors a standardized way of logging provenance and sales agreements, while also distributing royalties and providing digital certificates of authenticity. “Arcual predates the hype of NFTs,” Bernadine Bröcker Wieder, Arcual’s CEO, told ARTnews in a recent interview. “Three and a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services
METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
Uber’s Grocery Investments Boost Platform-Wide Engagement
Early results show that Uber’s investments in its grocery offerings are paying off, by both driving adoption and strengthening the platform’s cross-vertical engagement, company executives shared in prepared remarks Tuesday (Nov. 1) discussing the company’s third quarter financial results. “We are … seeing encouraging consumer adoption signals...
