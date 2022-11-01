ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Gamecocks Defeat Mars Hill, 80-41, in Exhibition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina defeated Mars Hill, 80-41, in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena. A pair of double-digit runs in the first and second halves propelled Carolina to a 39-point victory. The Gamecocks managed a 10-0 run late in the first half stretching...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks address offensive criticism, Bell's lack of targets

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - As the leaves continue to change and fall around Williams-Brice Stadium, the tone around South Carolina football has seen a much faster deterioration. After elation from four straight wins and a top-25 ranking last week, fans have turned to criticism after a lackluster loss to Missouri this past weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

The South Carolina State Library makes history

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The South Carolina State Library has officially been recognized as an important piece of history, as a new silver historical marker now stands at the building's entrance. Library officials revealed the historic marker on Thursday during a small ceremony, recognizing the 53-year-old library. It now...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Newton Myvett named campus president for Fortis College in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fortis College in Columbia, part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, Inc., has appointed Newton Myvett as campus president. Myvett will execute directly or by delegation all executive and administrative duties in connection with the operation of the college. +He will champion the college's career-focused programs while expanding its network of business and community partnerships.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Parents, school leaders outraged after Ridge View Blazers forced to forfeit wins

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some parents in Richland Two are outraged over the South Carolina High School League’s move to disqualify all of the Ridge View High School football team’s wins this season. Authorities say three players on the roster were ineligible, but parents say the decision could have a devastating impact on their children as they get ready for graduation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies woman who died at Columbia Pepsi warehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the Pepsi warehouse employee who died at the plant late October. Officials say 21-year-old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on North Main street on October 24. An incident report says Lockett was operating...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

skyWACH Weather visits 2nd graders at Catawba Trail Elementary

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Wednesday morning the 2nd graders at Catawba Trail Elementary School had a special visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight!. All of the students got together to learn and talk with Josh about all things related to weather. This group of young scientists really impressed Josh...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tuesday Tails: Henry and Autozone

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Henry is an approximately 9 month old male pit bull terrier, who is as sweet as can be. He fancies himself as a lap dog even though he is a bit large. Henry is still young and would need plenty of play time and exercise.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Shaw Airman among four charged in national Coronavirus fraud ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Four people have been charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that involved nearly a hundred individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man barricades himself in house, 'likely armed' according to Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say a man, possibly armed, has barricaded himself in a house, resulting in a police standoff Thursday evening. In a series of tweets by Columbia Police Department, officers say crisis negotiators are on the scene after officers were called to the house on Wood Creek Farms.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
CHESTER, SC
wach.com

Strong-arm robbery suspect sought by Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a strong-arm robbery suspect. Police say Terrell Carter is accused of stealing a cell phone while armed during a prearranged meeting. The crime happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the 900 block of Assembly (business...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Person identified in Platt Springs Road crash Tuesday Morning

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died in a two-car crash on Platt Springs Road and Cross Road early Tuesday Morning. The Coroner's office says 37-year-old Takkia Dawkins was fatally injured while attempting to turn onto Platt Springs Road from Sandy...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Business donates electric bikes to West Columbia Police Department

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — If you’re in the West Columbia area, you might see officers screaming down the streets on two wheels. It’s all because a new business is already giving back on the day of its grand opening. Pedego bikes donated two electric bikes to the West Columbia Police Department.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Bombshell report on Richland Two details a 'dysfunctional' and 'hostile environment'

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The South Carolina Office of the State Inspector General (SIG) was tasked with investigating Richland School District Two after allegations of misconduct, possible mismanagement, and dozens of complaints from parents. Ultimately the Inspector General's Office concluded the district, "delivered quality public education to more than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy