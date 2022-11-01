Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Gamecocks Defeat Mars Hill, 80-41, in Exhibition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina defeated Mars Hill, 80-41, in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena. A pair of double-digit runs in the first and second halves propelled Carolina to a 39-point victory. The Gamecocks managed a 10-0 run late in the first half stretching...
Gamecocks address offensive criticism, Bell's lack of targets
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - As the leaves continue to change and fall around Williams-Brice Stadium, the tone around South Carolina football has seen a much faster deterioration. After elation from four straight wins and a top-25 ranking last week, fans have turned to criticism after a lackluster loss to Missouri this past weekend.
The South Carolina State Library makes history
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The South Carolina State Library has officially been recognized as an important piece of history, as a new silver historical marker now stands at the building's entrance. Library officials revealed the historic marker on Thursday during a small ceremony, recognizing the 53-year-old library. It now...
Newton Myvett named campus president for Fortis College in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fortis College in Columbia, part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, Inc., has appointed Newton Myvett as campus president. Myvett will execute directly or by delegation all executive and administrative duties in connection with the operation of the college. +He will champion the college's career-focused programs while expanding its network of business and community partnerships.
Parents, school leaders outraged after Ridge View Blazers forced to forfeit wins
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some parents in Richland Two are outraged over the South Carolina High School League’s move to disqualify all of the Ridge View High School football team’s wins this season. Authorities say three players on the roster were ineligible, but parents say the decision could have a devastating impact on their children as they get ready for graduation.
Coroner identifies woman who died at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the Pepsi warehouse employee who died at the plant late October. Officials say 21-year-old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on North Main street on October 24. An incident report says Lockett was operating...
skyWACH Weather visits 2nd graders at Catawba Trail Elementary
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Wednesday morning the 2nd graders at Catawba Trail Elementary School had a special visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight!. All of the students got together to learn and talk with Josh about all things related to weather. This group of young scientists really impressed Josh...
Tuesday Tails: Henry and Autozone
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Henry is an approximately 9 month old male pit bull terrier, who is as sweet as can be. He fancies himself as a lap dog even though he is a bit large. Henry is still young and would need plenty of play time and exercise.
Shaw Airman among four charged in national Coronavirus fraud ring
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Four people have been charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that involved nearly a hundred individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Man barricades himself in house, 'likely armed' according to Columbia Police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say a man, possibly armed, has barricaded himself in a house, resulting in a police standoff Thursday evening. In a series of tweets by Columbia Police Department, officers say crisis negotiators are on the scene after officers were called to the house on Wood Creek Farms.
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
Columbia Police seek 'vehicle of interest' in fatal shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is looking to locate the car pictured above and its occupants to help solve Saturday's deadly shooting of an elderly man at Spring Lake Apartments. Police say it is believed that the victim was the unintended target at this time. If...
Midlands woman giving hundreds of dogs a second chance at life
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands woman has made it her mission to save the lives of hundreds of dogs in the area and beyond. Over the years, Bev Ryan, a foster mom with SQ Rescue, has fostered the ones who have been forgotten or left to die. Like...
Only on WACH FOX News: Angry and hurt families looks for answers after graves desecrated
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Families are questioning why the site of a former church and graveyard has been cleared, leaving the fate of their loved ones unknown. So they reached out to WACH FOX News for answers. When we went to the site at 8909 Wilson Boulevard, in Richland...
Strong-arm robbery suspect sought by Columbia Police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a strong-arm robbery suspect. Police say Terrell Carter is accused of stealing a cell phone while armed during a prearranged meeting. The crime happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the 900 block of Assembly (business...
Person identified in Platt Springs Road crash Tuesday Morning
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died in a two-car crash on Platt Springs Road and Cross Road early Tuesday Morning. The Coroner's office says 37-year-old Takkia Dawkins was fatally injured while attempting to turn onto Platt Springs Road from Sandy...
Columbia's temporary housing facility officially opens, with new tenants already welcomed
COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — Columbia's multi-million dollar plan to take on homelessness is up and running after local leaders set a November 1st deadline. Rapid Shelter Columbia, a temporary housing facility made up of dozens of one-person units, opened just 70 days after plans were announced. The facility, built...
Business donates electric bikes to West Columbia Police Department
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — If you’re in the West Columbia area, you might see officers screaming down the streets on two wheels. It’s all because a new business is already giving back on the day of its grand opening. Pedego bikes donated two electric bikes to the West Columbia Police Department.
Richland Two board candidates talk several issues ahead of Election Day
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- Education at the local level is one major item driving people to the polls, and in Richland County School District Two, voters had the chance to see where candidates would stand if they took on a leadership role in the district. On Nov. 2, the...
Bombshell report on Richland Two details a 'dysfunctional' and 'hostile environment'
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The South Carolina Office of the State Inspector General (SIG) was tasked with investigating Richland School District Two after allegations of misconduct, possible mismanagement, and dozens of complaints from parents. Ultimately the Inspector General's Office concluded the district, "delivered quality public education to more than...
