Adam Bryan
3d ago
Somehow there's been like 10 prisoners to escape from prison in Texas this year. That seems crazy to me. I guess it easier than one would think.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Allegedly Abused Office to Influence Police Reports
Clay Jenkins was accused of exploiting his position as Dallas County Judge to facilitate taking over the law firm of a dead colleague, according to court documents recently reviewed by The Dallas Express. In 2016, well-known personal injury attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose shortly...
The Hollywood Gossip
Inmate ESCAPES From Josh Duggar's Prison, Sparks Terror Among Residents of Small Texas Town
When Josh Duggar was transferred to Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute back in June, his victims and their families breathed a sigh of relief. But the the latest news out of Seagoville has prompted fears that even prison walls aren’t enough to protect society from its very worst offenders. According...
Inmate walks away from minimum security facility in Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Prisons is searching for missing inmate Salvador Gallegos, 31, after officials said he walked away from a satellite camp in Seagoville.Gallegos took off, according to prison officials, on Oct. 31 from the minimum security camp located next to the Federal Correctional Institution.He was serving a 13-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, the bureau said. Gallegos has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is one of 109 offenders currently serving time at the facility. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified, officials said. Anyone with information on Gallegos's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 214.767.0836.
KCBD
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting
DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
dallasexpress.com
Local Rep. Wants Investigation into Release of Alleged Hospital Shooter
State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) is calling for an investigation into Texas’ Board of Pardons and Parole’s early release of the alleged shooter that killed two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this past Saturday. Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, was on parole and wearing an active ankle...
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
keranews.org
One death at a time, gun violence claimed more than 400 lives in just three North Texas counties
Guns take a deadly toll in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just in three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents during the first six months of 2022. That included 217 victims whose deaths were ruled a homicide...
fox4news.com
Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with suspect
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video on Wednesday of a deadly shootout with a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. What happens right before two officers fired 15 shots is hard to make out. But the video clearly depicts the chaos in the moments after shots were fired.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect
PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting
A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Police Video Shows Dallas Officers Fatally Shooting Man Armed With Gun
Wednesday afternoon Dallas Police released videos from the body-worn cameras of two officers who shot back at a man who they say charged at them with a gun and opened fire. The 12-minute video of Sunday's incident on Metropolitan Avenue, near Fair Park, is made up of three angles. It starts off with a street surveillance camera view, followed by a back-to-back video from both of the officer's body cameras. The edited video that was presented is partially blurred, only the suspect is in clear view.
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
police1.com
Bystanders sue for emotional injury after witnessing police shooting
The appellate court held the law was sufficiently clear and that the officer "should have known he could not use deadly force on an unarmed man in a parked car.”. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!
fox4news.com
Police seek woman accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry from Dallas store
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a woman accused of stealing more than $20,000 in jewelry from a store. The woman was seen browsing at New World Jewelry, located on Grissom Lane, on September 3. Soon after, investigators said she stuffed her pockets with jewelry while the employee was...
Police say woman died by suicide during Dallas SWAT stand-off
A woman is dead and a man is in a Dallas hospital following a SWAT standoff Wednesday. Police were called about gunshots at a Motel 6 on Market Center Boulevard. They were told a woman had shot a man inside one of the rooms.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Nachita Drive
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
