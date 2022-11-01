ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Bryan
3d ago

Somehow there's been like 10 prisoners to escape from prison in Texas this year. That seems crazy to me. I guess it easier than one would think.

dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Allegedly Abused Office to Influence Police Reports

Clay Jenkins was accused of exploiting his position as Dallas County Judge to facilitate taking over the law firm of a dead colleague, according to court documents recently reviewed by The Dallas Express. In 2016, well-known personal injury attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose shortly...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Inmate walks away from minimum security facility in Seagoville

SEAGOVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Prisons is searching for missing inmate Salvador Gallegos, 31, after officials said he walked away from a satellite camp in Seagoville.Gallegos took off, according to prison officials, on Oct. 31 from the minimum security camp located next to the Federal Correctional Institution.He was serving a 13-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, the bureau said. Gallegos has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is one of 109 offenders currently serving time at the facility. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified, officials said. Anyone with information on Gallegos's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 214.767.0836. 
SEAGOVILLE, TX
KCBD

GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting

DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Rep. Wants Investigation into Release of Alleged Hospital Shooter

State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) is calling for an investigation into Texas’ Board of Pardons and Parole’s early release of the alleged shooter that killed two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this past Saturday. Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, was on parole and wearing an active ankle...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with suspect

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video on Wednesday of a deadly shootout with a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. What happens right before two officers fired 15 shots is hard to make out. But the video clearly depicts the chaos in the moments after shots were fired.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
FORT WORTH, TX
sequoyahcountytimes.com

King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting

A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Police Video Shows Dallas Officers Fatally Shooting Man Armed With Gun

Wednesday afternoon Dallas Police released videos from the body-worn cameras of two officers who shot back at a man who they say charged at them with a gun and opened fire. The 12-minute video of Sunday's incident on Metropolitan Avenue, near Fair Park, is made up of three angles. It starts off with a street surveillance camera view, followed by a back-to-back video from both of the officer's body cameras. The edited video that was presented is partially blurred, only the suspect is in clear view.
DALLAS, TX
police1.com

Bystanders sue for emotional injury after witnessing police shooting

The appellate court held the law was sufficiently clear and that the officer "should have known he could not use deadly force on an unarmed man in a parked car.”. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Nachita Drive

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
DALLAS, TX

