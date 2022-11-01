Jeremy Peña seemed to have his fingerprints on every inning of the Houston Astros' victory in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night. The rookie shortstop carried himself with the presence of a multi-year veteran once again in a 3-2 win, turning in a terrific performance as the Astros now find themselves one win from the second championship in franchise history. Carlos Correa was arguably the face of Houston's rise to the top of the baseball in recent years. His replacement is pulling off a pretty good impression in the postseason.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO