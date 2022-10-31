Read full article on original website
Discover the ‘Hawaii of Japan’ at this remote island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Japan reopening its borders to international travelers, All Nippon Airways is introducing some of the country’s best-kept secrets as part of their series “A New Chapter of Flight.”. Hachijojima, one of Tokyo’s 11 islands, offers black sandy beaches, hot springs and breathtaking landscapes....
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Tourists can now move to Bali for up to 10 years — if they have at least $130,000 in the bank
Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners. The new "second home" visa allows foreigners to stay for five or 10 years. Applicants must have at least $130,000 in their bank accounts to apply. Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners and boosting...
Bali: westernmost Indonesian island
Nowadays, people tend to explore the world by discovering and experiencing different cultures. Curious minds want to venture out of their comfort zones and not miss any opportunity to experience life as it's lived outside of their doors. If you are interested in taking a trip that's completely different from anything you're used to—or simply want to go somewhere exotic, but stay close to home—then Bali might be your best option. Take a look at this blog post for the ultimate guide to Bali and see what all it has to offer!
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Aleksi Hautamäkia and his partner rent out their island on the edge of the Archipelago National Park through a company called Off Grid Hideways.
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Sleep inside a volcano at this future Airbnb home in Hawaii
Visitors can already book stays on the slopes of the active Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii Island (also known as the Big Island) around Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Now a new Airbnb design takes that experience a step further, by simulating that you sleep inside one. The concept, created by 25-year-old...
Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World
Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
The top 25 destinations to visit in 2023, according to National Geographic
National Geographic Traveller has named its top 25 destinations to explore in 2023.The brand described the places that made the list as “filled with wonder, rewarding to travellers of all ages, and supportive of local communities and ecosystems”.Breaking them down into five categories - Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure - the team compiled the list based on votes by its global editors.The Community list was headed up by the Greek island of Karpathos, in the Dodecanese archipelago, in which it says “women-led ventures are leading the charge in sustainable tourism”.Also noted for their community spirit were Milwaukee in Wisconsin,...
First Look: Inside Auberge’s Luxurious New Oceanfront Retreat in Mexico
Auberge Resorts Collection’s impressive portfolio of luxury hotels just got a little bigger. The noted hospitality outfit has just opened the doors to a breathtaking new resort on the Mexican coastline. Auberge now helms 24 properties across three different continents—not that we’re complaining. Susurros del Corazón is located in picturesque Punta de Mita, just 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta Airport. The epic 600,000-square-foot property is centered around three large infinity pools that cascade down to a pristine private beach spanning 1,800 feet. Views stretch from the scenic waters of Bahia de Banderas to the jungled mountains and beyond. “There is...
Indulging in Bali’s Most Luxurious Resorts
Bali has become an increasingly popular holiday destination for visitors from all over the world. The hospitable people, beautiful, natural surroundings, and relaxed way of life draw people in, year after year. We invite you to experience one of these 3 outstanding creations – Hanging Gardens of Bali, Elevate Bali...
Plan A Dream European Vacation To Italy
They say that three is a sacred number. Pythagoras, the famous Greek mathematician, deemed it the perfect number: strong, harmonious, wise. Throughout history, most good things — all memorable ones — come in threes. Whether or not the two female travelers featured in our Fall issue consciously postulated...
The Ultimate Destinations for Adventure Travel
While each country offers unique adventures, some destinations seem to cater to the true adventurers. If you're looking for destinations offering ultimate adventures, refer to our list below. These destinations are guaranteed to satisfy your craving for thrilling experiences, whether you're into surfing, hiking, or white-water rafting. So, here are...
Belmond Hotels Will Reopen the Riviera Maya’s Beloved Maroma Resort Next Year
The Mayan Riviera is about to get a lot more luxurious. One of the destination’s most popular hotels, Maroma, just announced it will reopen on the Mexican coastline by May 2023. The Belmond-owned hideaway closed last April to undergo renovations and will reopen next spring with the first, extensive transformation within the company’s North American portfolio. New and returning guests can expect to find 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focused wellness spa and new gastronomic delights curated by Mexican-born executive chef Daniel Camacho.
Dubai’s Most Hotly Anticipated Resort Is Now Taking Reservations—Here’s a Look Inside
In a city known for its bold architecture, a new eye-catching resort has joined Dubai skyline—and it’s almost ready to accept guests. Atlantis The Royal will make its grand debut in early 2023 and the resort just released a first look at the property. The 795-room hotel, which is now taking bookings, will offer slew of ultra-luxe amenities from the 295-foot-long infinity pool on the 22nd floor, to the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, to a water fountain that “breathes fire.”
Man's Reaction to His Massive Hotel Suite in Singapore Is Totally Epic
He didn't know what to do with himself.
Why Puglia makes a great off-season Italian escape
We cycle back to the hotel in a neat line, spokes whirring, weaving through a patchwork of silver-green olive groves. In flat fields uninterrupted by high-rises or clunky machinery, the odd worker toils by hand in the evening sun, maintaining the grids of knarled, ancient trees, some with trunks as thick as oil drums.
A reason to travel to Hauts-de-France in 2023: Europe’s new region of gastronomy
Hauts-de-France, where Cape Gris-Nez is located, is home to orchards and fields that produce the lovely produce of France © Getty Images. France’s reputation for exceptional food is legendary. Now, there’s an extra incentive for gourmet travelers to book a trip for next year. In a first...
