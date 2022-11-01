ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

McLain officially names interim police chief, outlines recruitment plan

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean named Ron Winegar interim police chief, asking him to work with city leadership, command staff and union members to oversee the Boise Police Department.

Winegar, a 27-year veteran of the department, will focus on filling vacancies and ensuring smooth operations during the search for a permanent police chief, the city of Boise said in a news release. Winegar was named acting chief upon Ryan Lee’s resignation.

Lee officially separated with the city last week after reports surfaced in recent months regarding internal complaints within the department. Lee will receive a severance package equal to nine months of salary and health insurance, according to a news release from the city of Boise.

“I’ve asked Chief Winegar to focus on the department’s most pressing needs, as the council and I start a robust search for Boise’s next police chief,” McLean said in the news release. “Our city is growing, which is putting a lot of pressure on our officers. Filling vacancies, addressing internal needs and investing in a police department that will meet the demands of our growing community – the Boise Way – are my top priorities.”

The search for a permanent chief will start immediately with the selection of a recruiting firm, the city said. The process will rely heavily on partnership with the city council, union members, community leaders, and residents and may take up to a year.

“It’s important that we get this right,” McLean said in the release. “So, we’re launching a search that’s clear in what we need: a leader who shares Boise’s values, comes from a department with a similar culture, has proven they’re able to provide support and leadership to a team of officers committed to serving our city in the toughest of times, and a proven understanding of what’s needed in a growing city to ensure the proactive policing that affords us the community safety we all want.”

