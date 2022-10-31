MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker thought his meeting with the Miami Marlins might last an hour. Turns out, he’ll be around them for quite a bit longer. Schumaker was introduced as the Marlins’ manager on Thursday, a little over a week after accepting the job and replacing Don Mattingly at the helm in Miami. Schumaker, now a manager for the first time, is the 16th skipper in team history.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO