Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Patriots
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host New England Patriots. Taylor had yet to participate in practice this week while dealing with a nagging ankle injury. With Taylor ruled out for Sunday's game, Deon Jackson is in line to start for the Colts (3-4-1) against the Patriots (4-4) in Foxborough, Mass. ...
Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 9 against Dolphins
The Chicago Bears (3-5) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins (5-3), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column. The Bears are pretty healthy heading into this game, with just one player questionable for this matchup. There was some...
WTOP
Washington football legend Dave Butz dies
Former Washington defensive tackle Dave Butz has passed away at age 72, the team announced Friday. Butz signed with the Burgundy and Gold as a free agent in 1975 after two seasons with St. Louis. He started 180 games over 14 years in D.C. and was a mainstay on Washington’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta, CB Josiah Scott. HOUSTON: WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, G Justin McCray, OT Austin Deculus, DT Maliek Collins, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Isaac Yiadom.
WTOP
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle ‘looming question’ at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep...
WTOP
Eagles without Scott against Texans missing Cooks, Collins
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia cornerback Josiah Scott and Houston receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins were inactive for Thursday night’s game. There was much speculation this week that Cooks would be traded but no deal was made before the deadline. He missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for personal reasons.
WTOP
Raiders coming off shutout, Jags coming out of 0-for-October
LAS VEGAS (2-5) at JACKSONVILLE (2-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Las Vegas Raiders 3-4; Jacksonville 2-6. SERIES RECORD: Jaguars lead 5-4. LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Raiders 20-16 on Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland. LAST WEEK: Raiders lost at Saints 24-0; Jaguars lost to Broncos 21-17 in...
WTOP
The truth about a Snyder sale and the Commanders’ crucial stretch
The words Washington fans have longed to hear — Dan and Tanya Snyder are exploring a sale of the Commanders — were finally spoken Wednesday. What should the NFL do to ensure it never again has a Snyder problem — and who would be a worthy steward for the Burgundy and Gold?
WTOP
Titans’ Derrick Henry says don’t panic, ‘my foot is fine’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans put him on the injury report with a foot issue. “My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. So, my foot...
WTOP
Thursday’s Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager. NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
WTOP
Northwestern HS boys soccer team DQ’d from Md. state playoffs
The boys’ soccer team from Northwestern High School, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been disqualified from competing in this year’s state playoffs after county officials said the Wildcats used an ineligible player during the season. The school system’s Office of Athletics received an anonymous email concerning...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Foreman KOs Moorer to regain title
1927 — Walter Hagen beats Joe Turnesa 1-up to capture the PGA Championship for the fourth consecutive year and fifth overall. 1955 — Montreal’s Jean Beliveau scores the second fastest hat trick in NHL history in a 4-2 win over Boston. Beliveau, who scores all four Canadien goals, gets three in 44 seconds against Bruins goaltender Terry Sawchuk on the same power play.
WTOP
Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss.
WTOP
Schumaker talking about winning convinced Marlins on hire
MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker thought his meeting with the Miami Marlins might last an hour. Turns out, he’ll be around them for quite a bit longer. Schumaker was introduced as the Marlins’ manager on Thursday, a little over a week after accepting the job and replacing Don Mattingly at the helm in Miami. Schumaker, now a manager for the first time, is the 16th skipper in team history.
WTOP
G League preview: Top prospect Scoot Henderson leads Ignite
Jason Hart has been making the comparison for about a year now. When the coach of the G League Ignite sees Scoot Henderson, a certain NBA player comes into his mind. “He’s like a young Derrick Rose,” Hart said. That’s high praise. And a high standard. Rose was...
WTOP
Phillies’ Long in search of hits, seeks 3rd Series ring
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Long was summoned to George Steinbrenner’s office. “You want to tell me what’s going on with Jason Giambi?” the New York Yankees owner thundered. “I said, ‘Boss, I like his swings.’”. “He’s hitting .180,” Steinbrenner snapped at the rookie coach,...
Comments / 0