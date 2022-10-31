Cowboys not quite on top of football world, but can see path to catching Eagles

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
McClain: Bad situation gets worse for Texans against Eagles in front of national audience
The Texans are coming off one of the worst performances in team history. A bad situation will get a lot worse against the Eagles, who’ll show no mercy before the Amazon audience.
This Eagles-Saints Trade Would Send Alvin Kamara To Philadelphia
As the calendar turns over to November, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They have done a great job on both sides of the ball as they have a top-five-rated offense and defense. Could a trade with the New Orleans Saints for superstar running back Alvin Kamara be on the horizon to make them even more dangerous?
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
howafrica.com
How Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Spent His First $1M In The NFL
With the Philadelphia Eagles’ (7-0) start to the season, all eyes have been on Jalen Hurts. In the 2021 football season, the rising star took over as starting quarterback. Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and signed a $6.02 million contract that included a fully guaranteed $1.94 million with workout bonuses in years three and four.
Yardbarker
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
NBC Sports
Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests
The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
Eagles injury report: Essential rookie, special teams contributor to miss Texans game
HOUSTON – Rookie Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has made an early impression on teams around the league this season because of his ability to get pressure up the middle on run downs and clog holes. However, he will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an injury.
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Bulls-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral
This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
North Platte Telegraph
Slim Pickings: Predicting the Huskers' score, and other Week 10 games
Week 10 has arrived, and with it brings perhaps the best game of the regular season — Tennessee vs. Georgia. Check out who our panel likes in that game, and, of course, the one playing Saturday in Lincoln. Luke Mullin. (Last week: 7-3; Season record: 61-29) Minnesota at Nebraska:...
Houston Happens – Honoring historic Houston Astros
We've got a little bit of history and a whole lot of celebration on the show this morning!
