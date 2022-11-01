2022 NFL Week 9 early predictions, picks: Don’t sleep on Seahawks

We’re just under halfway through this NFL season, and it’s fair to ask: are any of these teams actually any good?

Sure, the Bills and Eagles look the part through the first eight weeks of the season. The Chiefs can make a strong case, too. Beyond those three, though, it’s hard to know what we’ll get on a week-to-week basis. Look no further than last week, when the only game between teams with winning records featured … the Giants and Seahawks.

It’s a similar story in Week 9 with just two contests between two teams above .500. Here’s a look at the full slate of games at BetMGM , including a few we’re targeting early in the week:

Eagles (-13) @ Texans Chargers (-3) @ Falcons Dolphins (-4.5) @ BearsPanthers @ Bengals (-8.5)Packers (-3) @ LionsColts @ Patriots (-5.5)Bills (-13) @ Jets Vikings (-3.5) @ Commanders Raiders (-1) @ Jaguars Seahawks @ Cardinals (-2) Rams @ Buccaneers (-3)Titans @ Chiefs (-12.5)Ravens (-3) @ Saints

No team has been a better bet against the spread this year than the Falcons, who have covered six of their eight contests after last week’s zany win against the division-rival Panthers.

Marcus Mariota (253 yards, 3 TDs) showed that he’s capable of carrying this team with his arm, but Atlanta’s versatile rushing attack has been its calling card through the first eight weeks of the season. That’s bad news for this Chargers defense, which ranks dead last in yards allowed per carry (5.7) and 27th in rushing yards allowed per game (137.6).

Since Justin Herbert suffered a rib injury ahead of Week 3, Los Angeles has posted a 1-3-1 ATS record and mustered just six touchdowns through the air, tied for the 11th-fewest in the NFL. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Falcons scored an outright upset at home.

While the Eagles have drawn all of the attention in a mostly disappointing NFC, the Vikings have flown under the radar despite a 6-1 start to the year. And it feels like they’re getting overlooked in this spot, too.

Minnesota ranks fourth in PFF team grade and sixth in scoring differential (+29) after last week’s shoot-out win over the Cardinals, and its offense looks like the real deal under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. We could see just how explosive this unit is against a Washington defense that has allowed the fifth-highest passer rating (99.2) in the league thus far.

Conversely, I have very little faith in backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to lead the Commanders’ attack after needing a miracle heave to reach 17 points a week ago. This one shouldn’t be close.

How can anyone have the audacity to fade the Seahawks as underdogs after what we’ve seen through the first half of the season?

Geno Smith has played like a legitimate Pro Bowl quarterback in his second stint as a full-time starter, bringing stability to a Seattle offense that ranks sixth in offensive DVOA and fourth in points per game (26.3). The same can’t be said for the enigmatic Cardinals, who can’t seem to string together scoring drives despite the immense talent at their disposal.

Neither of these teams have shown much fight defensively. Still, I have more faith in Pete Carroll’s group to come through on Sunday than Kliff Kingsbury’s, especially after the former held the latter to zero offensive touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 19-9 win the last time these teams faced off. Don’t be surprised to see this line trend toward Seattle as kickoff nears.