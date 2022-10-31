Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KAKE TV
Evergreen Recycle's wood piles were in violation of fire code before the blaze, and it's not the first time
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) – While crews continue working around the clock to put out the huge fire at Evergreen Recycle, KAKE News Investigates found out that the owner was in violation of fire code. And it's not the first time. But as far as the effort to put...
KAKE TV
'It will get worse': Fire department says neighborhood near massive Evergreen fire is in danger
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - "It's a horrible situation living so close to it. I've never been afraid of anything, but fire does scare me. And it's not that far away. It's just not," said Dianna Deshazo. As the sun came up Monday, the Evergreen Fire raged on, and living...
KWCH.com
Investigators to review surveillance video, entry logs in search of Park City fire cause
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Fire District 1 continues to monitor the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility in Park City. Chief Doug Williams held a briefing on Tuesday to share the status of the fire and a timeline update. Williams said as of Tuesday, there have been no issues with...
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving
RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
KWCH.com
Couple revives hope by purchasing closed grocery store in LaCrosse
The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. Trooper warns people to ‘slow down, pay attention’ after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike Enter subheadline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Three people are dead and four others were taken...
11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
KAKE TV
Wichita police to distribute bicycle lights
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department has teamed up with Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita to distribute free bicycle lights. They will be giving them out at Orme and South Broadway on Friday, November 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N Broadway on Friday, November 11. Both days will have hours of 7:00-8:00 p.m.
KWCH.com
Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta
In its 5th year, the annual recycled art competition challenges students from St. John High School to turn recycled material into wearable outfits. Factfinder 12 investigates the cold case of a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing and then was found dead in a field three months later. Halloween drive-by...
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Laundry Turtle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Honor 2 Local Businesses, Hire New Communications Person
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two businesses were honored by Reno County Commissioners Tuesday for the assistance they provided during an April 14th incident at Tenewa Haven Midstream Gas Plant west of Haven. When plant employees advised command personnel that a vessel containing liquid natural gas was in danger of explosion,...
Convenience store brings homemade to downtown
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ol’ Jake’s Convenience Store and Deli in Hutchinson in the Plaza Towers building is struggling after a few months short of a year in business. After growing tired of traveling for a living, owner Jodi True opened the store on Jan. 4, 2022, with a dream, a sense of duty, and nothing but the people of downtown Hutchinson and their needs in mind.
kfdi.com
Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer
A Wichita police officer died Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. Daniel Gumm was an 18-year veteran of the department. He was a K-9 handler and trainer who lost his canine partner, Rooster, while attempting an arrest in 2017. Gumm was diagnosed over the summer with metastatic esophageal cancer,...
WIBW
One hospitalized after SUV driven off Wichita exit ramp, driver remains on the run
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after an SUV was driven off an exit ramp in Wichita and the driver remains on the run. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, emergency crews were called to the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound Kellogg with reports of a crash.
KAKE TV
Senior Services to shut down Roving Pantry Program
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Roving Pantry Program will be closing after over 40 years of serving homebound seniors in Wichita unless they can raise $50,000 to continue services in 2023. The Roving Pantry Program has been serving the homebound seniors of Wichita for more than 40 years by shopping...
Southbound I-135 to close Saturday in north Wichita
Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.
Comments / 0