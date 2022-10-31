ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, KS

Hutch Post

Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving

RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Couple revives hope by purchasing closed grocery store in LaCrosse

The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. Trooper warns people to ‘slow down, pay attention’ after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike Enter subheadline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Three people are dead and four others were taken...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police to distribute bicycle lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department has teamed up with Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita to distribute free bicycle lights. They will be giving them out at Orme and South Broadway on Friday, November 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N Broadway on Friday, November 11. Both days will have hours of 7:00-8:00 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta

In its 5th year, the annual recycled art competition challenges students from St. John High School to turn recycled material into wearable outfits. Factfinder 12 investigates the cold case of a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing and then was found dead in a field three months later. Halloween drive-by...
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Laundry Turtle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
KSN News

Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Convenience store brings homemade to downtown

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ol’ Jake’s Convenience Store and Deli in Hutchinson in the Plaza Towers building is struggling after a few months short of a year in business. After growing tired of traveling for a living, owner Jodi True opened the store on Jan. 4, 2022, with a dream, a sense of duty, and nothing but the people of downtown Hutchinson and their needs in mind.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer

A Wichita police officer died Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. Daniel Gumm was an 18-year veteran of the department. He was a K-9 handler and trainer who lost his canine partner, Rooster, while attempting an arrest in 2017. Gumm was diagnosed over the summer with metastatic esophageal cancer,...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

One hospitalized after SUV driven off Wichita exit ramp, driver remains on the run

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after an SUV was driven off an exit ramp in Wichita and the driver remains on the run. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, emergency crews were called to the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound Kellogg with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Senior Services to shut down Roving Pantry Program

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Roving Pantry Program will be closing after over 40 years of serving homebound seniors in Wichita unless they can raise $50,000 to continue services in 2023. The Roving Pantry Program has been serving the homebound seniors of Wichita for more than 40 years by shopping...
WICHITA, KS

