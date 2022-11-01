Can you tell who’s who? Mom, 46, and daughter, 22, bet you can’t tell them apart

Like mother, too much like daughter.

Barbie Porter and her daughter Halie challenged TikTok users in a now-viral video to determine which blonde was which.

“Okay, so one of us is 46 and the other is 22,” the woman on the left, wearing a pink plaid shirt declared. “But who’s which? Who’s the mom and who’s the daughter?”

“Please, please let know in the comments,” the woman on the right wearing an open blue shirt said and then laughed.

The video has racked up 9.7 million views from people starring long and hard to spot the differece. But many users said it was easier to determine than the pair probably thought.

“Dude come on! We are not blind nor dumb!” one commented.

Barbie Porter is 46 while her daughter, Halie, is 22. thebarbieporter/TikTok

“Red shirt is mom. You can see her skin is thinner which means its older. Daughter looks significantly younger,” another state.

“Neck and wrinkles say it all sorry mom,” another agreed.

“Typically the person wearing 5x the amount of makeup as the other person is older,” another threw shade.

“Easy moms on the left. The childish giggle from the right gives it away,” another noted of the woman’s last-minute laugh.

Barbie Porter (left) is the mom and Halie is her daughter. thebarbieporter/TikTok

All those assumptions were correct as Barbie — who posted the video to her TikTok page — is the woman in the pink plaid.

She has more years on her daughter, but she also has more TikTok followers, with 230,900 to Halie’s 27,000.