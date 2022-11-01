ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

Kansas man dies after SUV, pickup crash

ELK COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10a.m. Thursday in Elk County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Hummer H3 driven by Randy J. Julian, 69, Howard, was southbound on Kansas 99 eleven miles north of U.S. 160. The SUV crossed the center line and...
ELK COUNTY, KS
Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots

ANDALE — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.
ANDALE, KS
