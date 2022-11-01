ANDALE — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.

ANDALE, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO