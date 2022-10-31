Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
These are the best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends
Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.
dotesports.com
A new record will be broken in the final of Worlds 2022—no matter the outcome
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Packed with upsets, unique picks like Heimerdinger support, a series of records set, and thrilling teamfights,...
dotesports.com
Surefour shows off with Ana grenade lob for the ages in Overwatch 2
Surefour might be retired from the Overwatch League, but the streamer showed last night that he certainly hasn’t lost a step. While he is known for his play on hitscan DPS heroes, Surefour was playing a little bit of support on Ana yesterday evening and produced a grenade that left the enemy team equally frustrated and confused.
dotesports.com
Dota 2’s Diretide update is live, but it came too late to save TeaGuvnor’s beard
Valve delivered Diretide on time, but the Dota 2 developer just needed to be a bit faster to save TeaGuvnor from shaving his iconic beard. The patch containing the second part of the 2022 battle pass and Diretide just went live with a couple of missing pieces. Despite featuring most...
dotesports.com
Riot hopes to bring its music to live events outside of esports
The Riot Games music department has been expanding its repertoire for the past 13 years, and it might be time to bring its massive catalog to live events. “It feels like there is a very big opportunity to bring our music to life for players in ways that aren’t necessarily tied to esports events in the future,” said Bob DeBelina, artist and creative partnerships manager at Riot Games Music.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
dotesports.com
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
dotesports.com
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
dotesports.com
Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year
Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
dotesports.com
Activision suddenly disables Steam’s family sharing feature for Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II publisher Activision have removed Steam’s family sharing feature from MW2 only days after the game’s official release. Introduced in 2014 on the digital distribution platform, Steam’s family sharing function allowed households to purchase one copy of a game to play on their own devices, instead of each individual having to pay full price for a separate copy. Under this feature, different users could have their own saved games, achievements, and progress on a single digital copy of the given title.
dotesports.com
All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 composer no longer working on game soundtrack, says it does not reflect her ‘artistic’ intent
The composer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, Sarah Schachner, announced she has departed from the project after months of “increasingly challenging” relations with the game’s audio director. Schachner also provided no further details about the potential release of MW2’s soundtrack. Shortly...
dotesports.com
When does Dwarf Fortress release on Steam?
Dwarf Fortress is one of the longest-running games in development, if not the longest. With the Steam page also boasting it as “the deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that has ever been created,” it seems that the game is set for a monumental release when it’s finally put in the hands of fans. Some have been waiting 19 years to get their hands on a copy of Dwarf Fortress—and soon, they will.
dotesports.com
What’s the best quickscoping loadout in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dropped with Captain Price and Ghost bringing back a flood of nostalgia for long-time fans of the title. The multiplayer section of the game mode was released on Oct. 28, meaning fans have had time to hone their quickscoping skills like it’s the good old days. There have also been at least two weeks to practice in the campaign.
dotesports.com
MTG Powerstones fuel Goblin Blast-Runner in The Brothers’ War
Wizards of the Coast has leaned into more Magic: The Gathering sacrifice themes within The Brothers’ War, showcasing a goblin one-drop that can become a menace. Sacrifice themes have dominated the MTG meta within the colors Red and Black, from Standard to even Explorer at the Magic World Championship last weekend. The upcoming Standard-legal The Brothers’ War set will have the potential to fuel those strategies even more with the sacrificing of Powerstones. Revealed today during the BRO spoilers, Goblin Blast-Runner is a sneaky one-drop with a rarity of Common that has potential within Limited and Constructed formats.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 caster is once again endlessly repeating a phrase on stream—this time for the Diretide event
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass features a slightly different structure compared to the last few years since it’ll be running until January 2023. Valve decided to roll out battle pass content in waves, and the second part was scheduled for a Nov. 3 release. Though the developer still has until the end of the day to release Diretide and everything coming in Part II of the Dota 2 battle pass, Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt has once again put himself on the frontlines for the community.
dotesports.com
Best launchers in Modern Warfare 2
While many people like holding pistols as their sidearm of choice in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of other players who like to keep their options loud and explosive. The launcher class isn’t too plentiful, but it still contains some of the most deadly weapons in...
dotesports.com
Riot has prepared the most ambitious opening ceremony ever for the Worlds 2022 finals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The League of Legends World Championship final is just around the corner. The two remaining teams...
dotesports.com
OG confirms ATF will explore options, leaving offlane spot open ahead of 2023 DPC season
Rumors of Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf’s departure from OG surfaced yesterday. Various community members and streamers noticed that the position three player was practicing carry heroes in his ranked matches, and OG released an official statement today regarding ATF’s future in the organization. ATF has been moved...
Comments / 0