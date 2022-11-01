Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County courthouse program helps non-profits raise more money
TAMPA, Fla. - A new Hillsborough County program is helping non-profits raise more money, and it starts at the courthouse with people summoned for jury duty. The Spring of Tampa Bay's Donation Center in Tampa has a steady flow of donations coming in. "Just to help these people who really...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area CEOs volunteer to help set students, local schools up for success
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area CEOs are volunteering their time and talents to help set students and their schools up for future success. Stephen Busbee, the CEO for Spectra Flooring, and his employees ut smiles on the faces of staff members at Palm River Elementary School in Tampa. Busbee is part of CEOs in Schools, a group of business executives that volunteer their time and treasure to help students succeed.
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl last seen Oct. 16
OLD TOWN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in mid-October. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Demiah Appling was last seen on Oct. 16 in the area of the Suwannee Gardens in Old Town, located in Florida's Big Bend area.
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In October 2022
Even though October is over, the wild stuff that happened in Florida will continue to haunt us.
WFLA
Tropics could have impact on Election Day weather in Florida
Tuesday is Election Day across the country, but it's also still hurricane season for voters living in the southeast - and there may be something to keep an eye on as you head to the polls.
WOKV.com
Watch: Paramotor pilot in Florida sees car in canal, stops to rescue woman
Watch: Paramotor pilot in Florida sees car in canal, stops to rescue woman For a Florida woman, Superman didn’t wear a cape — he flew a paramotor. (NCD)
Atlas Obscura
Mosaic House of Dunedin
The Tampa Bay area has no shortage of outsider art camps, DIY castles, and other one-of-a-kind creative homes (a short list of which includes Whimzeyland, Hong Kong Willie, Solomon’s Castle, and the Blueberry Patch), but there’s always room for one more, especially if it happens to be in the quirky, artist-friendly city of Dunedin. That’s what artists Carol Sackman and Blake White discovered when they moved to the area from Tarpon Springs in 2000 and began methodically converting nearly every wall of their home—interior and exterior—into a massive mosaic work of art.
fox13news.com
Calls to reopen Midnight Pass grow with nearby waterway behind it 'dying'
SARASOTA, Fla. - A grassroots effort to restore a precious Tampa Bay area waterway is gaining traction, but the fix is highly controversial. It involves messing with mother nature – something that's rarely done. Midnight Pass is the slim area of beach on the barrier island between Siesta Key...
fox13news.com
Governor DeSantis makes final election push in Pasco County
TRINITY, Fla. - With less than a week until election day, Florida's candidates for governor are kicking it into high gear to earn every last vote. Charlie Crist spent some time on the East Coast Wednesday while Governor Ron DeSantis rallied voters in Pasco County. Passing by Starkey Market in...
WFLA
Florida Hurricane Ian death toll now at 125; 1 new death reported in Hillsborough County
Florida officials reported more deaths from Hurricane Ian more than a month after it made landfall in Florida.
niceville.com
Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances
FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
fox13news.com
Florida bridge tender's job keeps commuters on the roads, water safe with a view
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - The bridges across Tampa Bay give a calming view of the glistening water that borders the area, and sometimes you're stuck with that view for a while – especially if a drawbridge is up. That process is more complicated than it appears. "The thing that...
10NEWS
Scammers can steal the title to your home, but it's rare and easily preventable
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You’ve likely seen or heard the commercials warning that scammers and identity thieves are now stealing houses right out from under unsuspecting homeowners. The companies behind these warnings say fraudsters can use forged signatures and fake IDs to transfer ownership of your property to...
Delaware Man Killed In Florida Crash
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old Delaware man has died after a crash that happened around 9:25 pm on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, was driving an SUV westbound on Hillsborough Ave (SR-580) and the intersection of East Longboat Boulevard, and he turned
niceville.com
Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple
FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
insideuniversal.net
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay celebrates a Decade of Holiday Cheers for the 2022 Holiday Season
Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Busch Gardens Christmas Town returns as the longest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area offering brand new experiences to celebrate the holidays and create memories to cherish for a lifetime. Christmas Town joyfully bundles millions of twinkling lights, uplifting shows, iconic holiday light displays, culinary delights and award-winning attractions such Iron Gwazi every day from Nov. 14 through Jan. 9. Running for 57 consecutive days, the beloved event is included with park admission. Some of the all-new activities that make this year’s Christmas Town its biggest celebration yet include:
Governor DeSantis Provides Up to 50% Discount on Florida Turnpikes with its New SunPass Savings Program
Starting Sept. 1, 2022, up to a 50% discount is now available to certain frequent customers of SunPass, Florida's Prepaid Toll Program. The new program is called SunPass Savings. In addition, as discussed below, Governor DeSantis has proposed an extension and expansion of the program.
Comments / 0