Tampa Bay area CEOs volunteer to help set students, local schools up for success

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area CEOs are volunteering their time and talents to help set students and their schools up for future success. Stephen Busbee, the CEO for Spectra Flooring, and his employees ut smiles on the faces of staff members at Palm River Elementary School in Tampa. Busbee is part of CEOs in Schools, a group of business executives that volunteer their time and treasure to help students succeed.
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
Atlas Obscura

Mosaic House of Dunedin

The Tampa Bay area has no shortage of outsider art camps, DIY castles, and other one-of-a-kind creative homes (a short list of which includes Whimzeyland, Hong Kong Willie, Solomon’s Castle, and the Blueberry Patch), but there’s always room for one more, especially if it happens to be in the quirky, artist-friendly city of Dunedin. That’s what artists Carol Sackman and Blake White discovered when they moved to the area from Tarpon Springs in 2000 and began methodically converting nearly every wall of their home—interior and exterior—into a massive mosaic work of art.
Governor DeSantis makes final election push in Pasco County

TRINITY, Fla. - With less than a week until election day, Florida's candidates for governor are kicking it into high gear to earn every last vote. Charlie Crist spent some time on the East Coast Wednesday while Governor Ron DeSantis rallied voters in Pasco County. Passing by Starkey Market in...
Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances

FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
Delaware Man Killed In Florida Crash

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old Delaware man has died after a crash that happened around 9:25 pm on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, was driving an SUV westbound on Hillsborough Ave (SR-580) and the intersection of East Longboat Boulevard, and he turned
Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple

FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay celebrates a Decade of Holiday Cheers for the 2022 Holiday Season

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Busch Gardens Christmas Town returns as the longest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area offering brand new experiences to celebrate the holidays and create memories to cherish for a lifetime. Christmas Town joyfully bundles millions of twinkling lights, uplifting shows, iconic holiday light displays, culinary delights and award-winning attractions such Iron Gwazi every day from Nov. 14 through Jan. 9. Running for 57 consecutive days, the beloved event is included with park admission. Some of the all-new activities that make this year’s Christmas Town its biggest celebration yet include:
