The Tampa Bay area has no shortage of outsider art camps, DIY castles, and other one-of-a-kind creative homes (a short list of which includes Whimzeyland, Hong Kong Willie, Solomon’s Castle, and the Blueberry Patch), but there’s always room for one more, especially if it happens to be in the quirky, artist-friendly city of Dunedin. That’s what artists Carol Sackman and Blake White discovered when they moved to the area from Tarpon Springs in 2000 and began methodically converting nearly every wall of their home—interior and exterior—into a massive mosaic work of art.

