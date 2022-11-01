Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 and spike mRNA vaccines trigger different T-cell responses
The total magnitude of the T-cell responses induced by mRNA and inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are comparable; however, the similarity ends here, according to a new study led by Duke-NUS Medical School scientists. They found that the inactivated vaccines, which expose the immune system to the entire non-viable virus, elicit a...
MedicalXpress
As Ebola spreads in Kampala, WHO urges Uganda's neighbours to prepare
The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that Ebola's arrival in the Ugandan capital highlighted the high risk of further spread of the deadly virus, calling on neighbouring countries to boost their preparedness. Since Uganda's health ministry first declared the outbreak on September 20, the country has registered over 150 confirmed...
MedicalXpress
New study shows power of invasive Asian mosquito to 'alter the landscape' of malaria in Africa
A new study has linked an invasive insecticide-resistant mosquito native to South Asia to an unprecedented urban outbreak of malaria in Ethiopia, the most compelling evidence to date that the mosquito, which is fast expanding its range, could cause infections to surge in areas of Africa with previously low rates of disease.
News-Medical.net
Study explores the potential use of anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin monoclonal antibody as an adjuvant in allergic immunotherapy
In a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a team of researchers from the United States (U.S.) investigated the impact of a monoclonal anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) antibody on subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) efficacy among patients with allergic rhinitis. Background. A large portion of the...
MedicalXpress
Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies
Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
MedicalXpress
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
MedicalXpress
'A silent killer': COVID-19 shown to trigger inflammation in the brain
Research led by The University of Queensland has found COVID-19 activates the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson's disease. The discovery identified a potential future risk for neurodegenerative conditions in people who've had COVID-19, but also a possible treatment. The UQ team was led by Professor Trent Woodruff...
MedicalXpress
Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors, according to new study
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, Ph.D., of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about 50% of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia increasing globally
The prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia is increasing globally, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in The Lancet Healthy Longevity. Atalel Fentahun Awedew, M.D., from Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, and colleagues estimated global trends in, and prevalence of, benign prostatic hyperplasia and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia in 21 regions and 204 countries and territories from 2000 to 2019.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Medical News Today
Anemia of chronic disease: What to know
A person with anemia of chronic disease has decreased red blood cells despite having “normal” or increased iron stores in their body. It can occur in people with underlying inflammatory conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. Anemia is a condition where the body does not have...
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
Comments / 0