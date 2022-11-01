TORRINGTON, Conn. — The three Litchfield County people accused of hoarding more than 200 cats in their Winchester home appeared in court on Wednesday for the first time. Marissa O’Brien and Laura and James Thomen, who are facing 106 counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, were told to not have any animals from here on out.

WINCHESTER, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO