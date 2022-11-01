Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder
A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
Connecticut man found guilty in 36-year-old kidnapping cases
(WTNH) – A jury found a Marlborough man guilty in 36-year-old sexual assault cases on Wednesday. Michael Sharpe, a former CEO of the charter school group that ran Jumoke Academy in Hartford, was arrested in 2020 in connection to four sexual assaults that dated back to 1984. Sharpe was charged with kidnapping since the statute […]
Arrest made in death of man found stabbed in Enfield town green gazebo
ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police have made an arrest in the death of a man found in the gazebo of the town green in August. Police arrested John Wayne Narducci, 53, of Enfield Thursday and charged him with murder. Officers were called to the town green just before 3...
Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect
ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
Waterbury police ID 23-year-old shot, killed on Halloween
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury. Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call, and learned that Pellot had been dropped […]
Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
Hartford gang member, drug dealer, found guilty of fatally shooting man in the back
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford gang murder has been found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old man in 2013, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” killed Valentin Santos, Jr., in Hartford, a jury decided. In August 2013, Williams-Bey, who is now 31, was […]
Off-duty New Haven firefighter fatally struck on I-91 in multi-car crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn — An off-duty New Haven firefighter is dead after he was struck and killed by another car on Interstate 91 late Wednesday night. The fatal crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-91, just south of exit 8 in New Haven. State...
Connecticut CREC teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Connecticut CREC teacher was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while she was still a teacher at the school. In June, detectives began investigating a report from the Department of Children and Families into Karen Vinik who was a teacher from CREC Academy of […]
59-year-old man killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Middletown. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Washington Street, according to police. One driver was trapped inside his 2015 Chevy Sonic. The other driver was in the road near his 2015 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Chevy Sonic, […]
Bristol Press
Trial to soon commence for two suspects in 2019 beating that turned fatal
BRISTOL – The trial for two people charged in a fatal beating in 2019 is expected to soon begin. Heather Duperry, 40, and Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne Street, have appeared multiple times in recent weeks in New Britain Superior Court – where their matters have been marked down for a jury trial.
3 charged in Winsted cat hoarding case make first court appearance
TORRINGTON, Conn. — The three Litchfield County people accused of hoarding more than 200 cats in their Winchester home appeared in court on Wednesday for the first time. Marissa O’Brien and Laura and James Thomen, who are facing 106 counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, were told to not have any animals from here on out.
Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after man drives into police scene in Waterbury
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after man drives into police scene in Waterbury
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden
MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden. He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help. Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds....
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder
Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
NBC Connecticut
Middle School Teacher Arrested for Having Relationship With Student in East Hartford
A CREC middle school teacher in East Hartford has been arrested for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with her 13-year-old student. An arrest warrant states that Two Rivers Middle School drama teacher Karen Vinick, 34, and a student were sleeping together under the same blanket at a school-sanctioned drama club sleepover.
