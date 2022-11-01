ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder

A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man found guilty in 36-year-old kidnapping cases

(WTNH) – A jury found a Marlborough man guilty in 36-year-old sexual assault cases on Wednesday. Michael Sharpe, a former CEO of the charter school group that ran Jumoke Academy in Hartford, was arrested in 2020 in connection to four sexual assaults that dated back to 1984. Sharpe was charged with kidnapping since the statute […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
FOX 61

Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police ID 23-year-old shot, killed on Halloween

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury. Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call, and learned that Pellot had been dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

59-year-old man killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Middletown. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Washington Street, according to police. One driver was trapped inside his 2015 Chevy Sonic. The other driver was in the road near his 2015 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Chevy Sonic, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

3 charged in Winsted cat hoarding case make first court appearance

TORRINGTON, Conn. — The three Litchfield County people accused of hoarding more than 200 cats in their Winchester home appeared in court on Wednesday for the first time. Marissa O’Brien and Laura and James Thomen, who are facing 106 counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, were told to not have any animals from here on out.
WINCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden

MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden. He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help. Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds....
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder

Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy