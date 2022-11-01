ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Officials: Texas man allegedly shoots, kills mother’s ex-boyfriend in domestic violence incident

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas man allegedly shot and killed his mother’s ex-boyfriend during a domestic violence incident Monday around 5 a.m. in Harris County, officials say.

According to a news release from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it was reported that a woman left her car blocking a driveway, and the sound of gunshots was heard near Vikram and Pelican Bay drives. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that there was a physical fight had “stemmed from domestic violence,” between a man and a woman.

HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown told KHOU that an ex-boyfriend assaulted a woman and was in the process of removing her from her car. Her two sons, 15 and 27 years old, came out to intervene as she tried to drive away.

According to KTRK, investigators said the woman had recently broken up with the man.

Gonzalez, in the news release, said that relatives allegedly fired a gunshot at the man. He was struck and fled the area on foot. He was located a few blocks away by deputies. He was then taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to KTRK, the 27-year-old son was the one who allegedly pulled out a firearm that shot the man.

Brown said both of the woman’s sons are cooperating with the investigation, according to KHOU.

Gonzalez said on Twitter Monday evening that no charges had been filed yet, but a grand jury will review the case once the investigation is complete.

Brown told KTRK that the 27-year-old would likely not be charged in the shooting, but the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will review the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

