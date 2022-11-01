ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area CEOs volunteer to help set students, local schools up for success

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area CEOs are volunteering their time and talents to help set students and their schools up for future success. Stephen Busbee, the CEO for Spectra Flooring, and his employees ut smiles on the faces of staff members at Palm River Elementary School in Tampa. Busbee is part of CEOs in Schools, a group of business executives that volunteer their time and treasure to help students succeed.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Governor DeSantis makes final election push in Pasco County

TRINITY, Fla. - With less than a week until election day, Florida's candidates for governor are kicking it into high gear to earn every last vote. Charlie Crist spent some time on the East Coast Wednesday while Governor Ron DeSantis rallied voters in Pasco County. Passing by Starkey Market in...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market

TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road

Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
RIVERVIEW, FL
click orlando

🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool

If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

30 Tampa Bay burgers for $10 or less during Burger Week (11/3-11/13)

From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Creative Loafing is teaming up with 30 restaurants throughout the entire Tampa Bay area to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under!. Plus, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more—and it's benefitting benefits Feeding...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy