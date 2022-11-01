Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County courthouse program helps non-profits raise more money
TAMPA, Fla. - A new Hillsborough County program is helping non-profits raise more money, and it starts at the courthouse with people summoned for jury duty. The Spring of Tampa Bay's Donation Center in Tampa has a steady flow of donations coming in. "Just to help these people who really...
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area CEOs volunteer to help set students, local schools up for success
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area CEOs are volunteering their time and talents to help set students and their schools up for future success. Stephen Busbee, the CEO for Spectra Flooring, and his employees ut smiles on the faces of staff members at Palm River Elementary School in Tampa. Busbee is part of CEOs in Schools, a group of business executives that volunteer their time and treasure to help students succeed.
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
fox13news.com
Governor DeSantis makes final election push in Pasco County
TRINITY, Fla. - With less than a week until election day, Florida's candidates for governor are kicking it into high gear to earn every last vote. Charlie Crist spent some time on the East Coast Wednesday while Governor Ron DeSantis rallied voters in Pasco County. Passing by Starkey Market in...
fox13news.com
Gov. DeSantis campaigns in Pasco County
Florida candidates for governor are kicking it into high gear. Charlie Crist spent time on the east coast while Gov. Ron DeSantis rallied voters in Pasco County on Wednesday.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market
TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
995qyk.com
We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road
Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
fox13news.com
Florida bridge tender's job keeps commuters on the roads, water safe with a view
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - The bridges across Tampa Bay give a calming view of the glistening water that borders the area, and sometimes you're stuck with that view for a while – especially if a drawbridge is up. That process is more complicated than it appears. "The thing that...
WFLA
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
fox13news.com
Kidnapped Florida boy found in Canada reunites with mom after 2 months apart
MIAMI - A 6-year-old Florida boy, who authorities said had been kidnapped by his father and taken to Canada, was finally reunited with his mother Tuesday night after more than two months apart. Jorge "JoJo" Morales walked hand-in-hand with police officers as he was escorted off a plane at Miami...
fox13news.com
Deputy captures 10-foot, 75-pound boa constrictor in Florida neighborhood
TALL PINES, Fla. - You've heard about snakes on a plane, but what about snakes in your neighborhood?. A massive, 10-foot-long, 75-pound boa constrictor was captured by a deputy in a St. Lucie County, Florida, neighborhood with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Agriculture Deputy Clay Mangrum...
10NEWS
Scammers can steal the title to your home, but it's rare and easily preventable
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You’ve likely seen or heard the commercials warning that scammers and identity thieves are now stealing houses right out from under unsuspecting homeowners. The companies behind these warnings say fraudsters can use forged signatures and fake IDs to transfer ownership of your property to...
click orlando
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
10NEWS
10 Weather: Tampa Bay morning forecast for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Humidity will drop a bit today into Friday. Still will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
WFLA
St. Petersburg man buys top prize-winning lottery ticket
A Pinellas County man was the latest player to claim a million-dollar top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl last seen Oct. 16
OLD TOWN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in mid-October. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Demiah Appling was last seen on Oct. 16 in the area of the Suwannee Gardens in Old Town, located in Florida's Big Bend area.
cltampa.com
30 Tampa Bay burgers for $10 or less during Burger Week (11/3-11/13)
From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Creative Loafing is teaming up with 30 restaurants throughout the entire Tampa Bay area to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under!. Plus, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more—and it's benefitting benefits Feeding...
Tampa Bay Area volleyball teams take aim at region titles on Tuesday, Wednesday nights
We are on the precipice of the state semifinals and state championships for girls high school volleyball around the Sunshine State and region final games are taking place between Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Classes 2A-4A are playing their region final games on Tuesday and 5A-7A on Wednesday. ...
