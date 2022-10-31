Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Tickets available for Eugene Ballet's "The Sleeping Beauty"
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Ballet is kicking off their 2022-2023 season with "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall this weekend. The show features sets that Artistic Director Toni Pimble describes as "eye candy." Plus, brand new costumes like tutus and tiaras. Thirty young performers from...
Razor blades discovered in Halloween candy in Eugene
Three different reports of small razor blades found in Halloween candy prompted the Eugene Police Department to launch an investigation.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove SPOT shelter opening this week
November 2 - The Carry it Forward’s Cottage Grove SPOT (Shelter Prioritizing Onward Traction) has 33 individuals onsite. Those at the site include seven couples and 13 women. There are six dogs and three cats housed with the guests. The entry assessment process has found services in other communities...
nbc16.com
What's happening in Roseburg? The Fall 2022 City Connection e-newsletter has updates
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg turned 150 years old on Oct. 3 and the Fall 2022 City Connection e-newsletter is full of stories about Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial celebrations - including the return of the Neewollah Parade. Residents can stay up to date on all that’s been happening at the City...
nbc16.com
Closures announced as installation starts for new kayak launch at Topits Park
COOS BAY, Ore. — Work began Thursday at John Topits Park in Coos Bay to install a new kayak launch. Sections of the parking lot and the boat ramp are now closed as Johnson Rock Products works on the project. "Right now, what we're doing is we're installing the...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG VA AND SALVATION ARMY WITH FOOD DISTRIBUTION DAY
Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement and the Salvation Army have teamed up again this year to hold a drive-through food distribution day. It will be November 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is for no income to low income veterans only.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police receives three reports of razor blades found in candy bars on Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say trick-or-treaters have found two more razor blades in their candy bars making it a total of three. Police say the razor blades resemble the blades found in pencil sharpeners. "It's so unfortunate that a holiday that's meant for kids to go out and...
nbc16.com
Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
nbc16.com
'Teens Against Trafficking' program in Douglas Co. schools, event to be held in Roseburg
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — All of Douglas County's middle and high schools have received a Human Trafficking Prevention curriculum thanks to a grant awarded to the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force. CHI Mercy Health announced the release of the curriculum in a news release. The funds come from...
kezi.com
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
nbc16.com
North Fork Smith River Road closed due to landslide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Public Works Department has closed North Fork Smith River Road on Hwy 48 due to a landslide Wednesday night. Douglas County Government says both lanes of travel are blocked with large boulders and other debris. Equipment has been sent to clear the debris, but it is not yet known how long the road will be closed.
nbc16.com
After delays, new Eugene park is set for 2023 opening
EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
nbc16.com
Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
nbc16.com
$1,000 reward offered for information in I-5 poaching of elk near Glendale
GLENDALE, Ore. — A $1,000 reward or five hunter preference points is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or citation of those involved in the poaching of two elk within 100 yards of I-5 near Glendale. The Oregon Hunters Association is offering the cash reward, and...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Eugene Police investigating reports of blades in Halloween candy
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: EPD says detectives are investigating three similar reports of tampered candy. Officials say all reports came from within the area of West 24th to West 27th and Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Police say the razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
KTVL
Have you seen Courtney? Missing 29-year-old Josephine County woman
Josephine Co., Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is searching for any information regarding the disappearance of Courtney Brion, 29. Brion was reported missing by her mother on November1. According to the report, she was last seen on the 4000 block of Redwood Avenue in Grants Pass, four days prior.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SO Reports Scam, Nov. 3
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O’Dell or other names of employees with the Sheriff’s Office. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. A sample of the scam phone call can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yde96686. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said the actual Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful. Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
kezi.com
Common illnesses return alongside in-person classes; expert weighs in
EUGENE, Ore. -- Autumn is coming to an end, and with the winter months coming up there has been a surge in sickness lately, with flu-like symptoms cropping up in kids and schools. As a result of the return of in-person classes, the likelihood of getting sick has increased, and...
nbc16.com
Springfield Police hope to evolve their drone team
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
nbc16.com
Small M3.5 earthquake shakes off Oregon coast
BANDON, Ore. — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported just before 3 a.m. PDT about 121 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. The quake was pretty shallow, with a depth of only 10 kilometers...
