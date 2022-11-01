Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel
Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans question how anyone could have ever believed one of the sequel trilogy’s most far-fetched theories
The years between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi were a strange time in the Star Wars community. J.J. Abrams had set up a whole bunch of puzzle boxes for fans to theorize over. Who were Rey’s parents? How did Luke’s blue lightsaber end up at Maz Kanata’s bar? And, most pressingly, what’s the deal with Supreme Leader Snoke?
wegotthiscovered.com
Awkward behind the scenes Star Wars photo sparks hilarious ‘What If’ scenarios
It’s always fun to get a peek behind the curtain of the production of our favorite films and and remember that our favorite characters are in fact human. Of course, sometimes we can’t help ourselves – and we tend to canonize the weirdest and most wonderful uncut moments.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Batman’ fan offers irrefutable evidence that the solemn blockbuster is actually hilarious
Recently, Warner Bros. successfully rebooted Bruce Wayne with The Batman. The Robert Pattinson movie leaned into metaphorical and literal darkness more than its predecessors, was criticized for this, but one fan says it is lighter than we think. The above sequence from the 2022 film gained traction on Twitter yesterday...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie
Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone agrees a gory body horror torpedoed its chances at greatness with an off-the-rails ending
It’s stating the obvious to say that cinematic greatness can only be achieved by maintaining a consistently high level of quality to the first frame to the last, with 2012’s gnarly body horror American Mary shooting itself square in the foot with an ending that went so far off the rails it torpedoed the entire experience for many viewers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed Oscar-nominated box office smash getting an unrelated prequel instead of a sequel is still boggling minds
On paper, a critically-acclaimed thriller hailing from one of the best directors in the business that earned nearly $240 million at the box office and landed five Academy Award nominations would be a shoo-in for the sequels that were already planned ahead of time, but that didn’t turn out to be the case for David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Namor becomes the most relatable MCU character after the surprising origin of his name is revealed
The marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn’t exactly painted Namor the Sub-Mariner as a hugely sympathetic character, with the trailers depicting him very much as a ruthless villain intent on invading the titular African nation. And yet now fans are finding him to be the most relatable character in the whole MCU after the unexpected origins of the underwater monarch’s name have been spelled out to us.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: There’s still hope for a ‘Star Wars’ icon’s return as a long-awaited video game adaptation gets a release date at last
Today was a big day in the wide-ranging world of sci-fi movies and TV as we were treated to a truckload of updates about a bevy of highly anticipated upcoming projects in the genre. First of all, a new trailer dropped for a blockbuster sequel that’s been over a decade in the making, while a release date has finally been revealed for a video game adaptation that fans started to wonder wouldn’t arrive before the end of the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters question if a change in personnel would have altered a pivotal prequel outcome
Star Wars fans are pondering whether or not it would have made a difference if another Jedi had battled Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith. The discussion arose in the r/StarWars subreddit when Redditor bruhchow posted a still photo of Mace Windu holding his lightsaber over a defeated Darth Sidious as Anakin looked on. The Redditor posed the question, “How would this scene have ended if Obi-Wan/Yoda had been there instead of Mace Windu?”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America 4’ producer promises sparks when Harrison Ford faces off with the star-spangled Avenger
The prospect of seeing Harrison Ford in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mouthwatering to say the least, but there’s a tinge of bittersweetness to the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend boarding Captain America: New World Order. The late William Hurt had played the role of Thaddeus Ross since...
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending supernatural misfire that failed to be all things at once makes a deal with the streaming devil
The prospect of horror veteran Alexandre Aja (of High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes remake, and Piranha 3D fame) tackling an adaptation of the breakout novel by second-generation genre favorite Joe Hill with fast-rising risk-taker Daniel Radcliffe sinking his teeth into another unexpected role sounded like a match made in heaven, but Horns proved to be less than the sum of its many parts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ actor reminds us not to root for her character and Count Dooku’s voice actor talks us through his ‘Tales of the Jedi’ experience
The final third of Andor‘s first season will kick off tomorrow with episode nine and, judging by the teaser for the rest of the season, we’re in for an action-packed ride. We’re hopeful that the various disconnected plot strands will combine, especially now that Dedra has left the ISB base and is in the field on Ferrix. Rebel Alliance bigwigs like Luthen, Saw Gerrera, and Mon Mothma should also combine forces, with the latter apparently set to have to make some tough decisions as she commits to the Rebellion.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU theory hopes ‘Wonder Man’ will finally answer an unresolved ‘WandaVision’ mystery
The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t deal in unresolved plot points and abandoned story threads, but sometimes it takes an awfully long time for them to be resolved. It’s been almost two years since WandaVision kicked off the franchise’s expansion into episodic storytelling, and yet there’s one mystery above all that fans have been demanding an answer to.
Comments / 0